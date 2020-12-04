California Monolith Destroy: Donald Trump supporters uproot secret metal pillar, says Jesus louder than aliens

Monolith, a mysterious subject across the world, was uprooted by right-wing youth in the US state of California. These young people replaced the wooden crosses (the sacred symbol of Christians) in place of metal poles. During this time, the young people launched slogans “America First” and “Christ is King” (Jesus Christ is King). He also made the entire event live on social media. This mysterious metal pillar had risen to the top of the Pine Mountains in California. Previously, these metal poles were seen in the desert of the United States of Utah and Romania. Let’s know the whole story of this metal pole …

Wooden cross in place of the metal post

In the video made live by the American Youth, it is clear that three young people are shaking the metal poles and shouting slogans of America First and Christ is King. A young man wore a headband from “Make America Great Again,” President Donald Trump’s slogan. He called the metal pole a “sham” and replaced it with a wooden cross. A young man said, “Jesus Christ is the King of this land. We don’t want illegal aliens from Mexico or the outside world. After a lot of effort, they uprooted this very heavy pillar. After that, these young people put wooden crosses there. After his “victory”, the young people also took pictures. They then tied the metal poles to the rope and pushed her down the hill.

This man on the right said as he dislodged the secret pillar

After dropping the metal pole from the mountain, a young man said: “It was a learning experience. There was no arrest … It was good because it was fun. These young people wore helmets worn during the war and they also had night vision goggles. This video of him was shared by an account called Culturewar Criminal. Previously, the metal pole appeared in California after the United States disappeared from Utah and Romania. According to local media, the metal pole was found atop the Pine Mountains in California. Right next to this mountain is the town of Atascadero. After appearing in Utah, Romania and now California, this mysterious metal pole, he wonders if it’s planted by aliens or if anyone is joking.

The secret pillar was made of steel, the light was seen from afar

After the surface of the metal pole, Atascadero News of California said in its report, “This three-sided metal pole appears to be steel measuring 10 feet high and 18 inches wide. This pillar has been carved from every corner and it shines from afar. Nails were placed at each corner. This pillar was not buried in the ground and that is why the American youth forced it to be uprooted. It is not yet known who placed this pillar on top of the mountain. This whole area is the center of tourist attraction and a large number of people posted photos about it on social networks. However, due to the overthrow of this pillar, they are disappointed.

Pole was seen in California after Utah, in Romania

Earlier in November, a 12-foot-tall metal pole was discovered in the Utah desert. After its discovery, discussions between ordinary people and researchers intensified where it came from. It began to be described from the art of performing to the manual labor of the alien. However, he disappeared a few days later. 24 hours after its disappearance, the pole appeared in Romania, in Europe. Now that pole has disappeared from there too and has appeared in California, United States. The pillar in Romania measured about 2.8 meters. Local journalist Robert Isab said the pillar found in the old fort was stealthily planted, it was removed. He said that an unknown person, probably the local welder, may have built it and now its place is just a pit.