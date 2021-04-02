Call for public employment to work as a professor at the Complutense University of Madrid

UCM is launching a public job competition for university professors. The registration period will remain open until next April

If you want to be part of a prestigious team of professors, register for the new public job competition launched by the Complutense University of Madrid to obtain a post of university professor.

The call was published in the State Gazette on March 22 of this year and the aim is to fill the vacancies that have arisen in recent years. Employment contracts are intended for teaching and research professionals.

In addition, in the document you can consult the different fields and subjects to be taught in this university center. Remember that the registration request began on April 23 and that the call will remain open until April 13 inclusively.

The 2021 selection processes to work as a professor at the Complutense University of Madrid are as follows:

Competition for access to linked places of university education organizations (BOE 22 March 2021) Competition for access to linked places of university education organizations (BOE 15 March 2021) Competition for access to linked places of organizations MOBILITY (BOE 15 March 2021)) Competition for access to the teaching bodies of RyC University with 13 (BOE 15 March 2021) Internal promotion: administrative scale (C1) and auxiliary technical scale of the library (C1)

How to see the list of admitted via the UCM online?

The day after the end of the candidacy period, the Rector of the UCM will issue a Resolution within a maximum of 14 working days, accompanied by the complete lists of admitted and excluded. More precisely, it will be on April 14th.

In addition, given that this is a call for public employment, the list of candidates for this entrance examination will appear published in the Official Journal of the State.

How can I get a job at UCM?

The Complutense University of Madrid has its own job portal. It’s really intuitive and you will be able to find the last open calls.

Click on the app that interests you and download the instance to participate in the call. Remember to fill in all the data, as well as attach the essential credentials to enter to work at this national benchmark university.

Likewise, it is important to register for the vacant position within the allotted time. We recommend that you consult it directly in each offer and make sure of the dates.

