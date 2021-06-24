Calvo anticipates that the exhumations of the Valley of the Fallen will begin “soon” after obtaining the building permit

Posted: Thursday June 24 2021 2:57 PM

The exhumations and identifications of the victims of the civil war and the dictatorship buried in the crypt of the Valley of the Fallen, and who were claimed by their families, will begin “soon” after the Town Hall of San Lorenzo de El Escorial issues the building permit.

This was put forward in a message on his Twitter account by the first vice-president of the government, Carmen Calvo, who stressed that it is “fair” that these victims “can regain their dignity”.

Last March, the Government gave the green light to a grant of 665,000 euros to carry out the exhumation and identification procedures for the remains of the Valley of the Fallen. Grant that, as indicated by the executive, be directed to the Santa Cruz del Valle de los Caídos Foundation, which has provided the executive with legal clearance to complete the procedures started years ago.

In this sense, according to government spokesperson María Jesús Montero, it would be an “essential” measure for families. In this way, the money will be formally returned to the entity, even if the law on historical memory already contemplates its disappearance due to its Francoist links.

Concretely, the remains of around 60 people will be exhumed, including the Lapeña brothers, whose process of withdrawing from the valley has been approved by the courts for five years. Según el censo del Ministerio de Justicia, en el Valle de los Caídos yacen los restos de 33.833 personas —casi la mitad sin identificar— de ambos bandos de la Guerra Civil, que fueron llevados allí between 1959 and 1983 desde fosas y cementerios de todo el Country.