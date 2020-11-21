Calvo demands that “the weakening of equality policies” not be allowed “as far right forces want”

Posted: Saturday 21 November 2020 18:43

The vice-president of the government, Carmen Calvo, warned this Saturday against “the stop” and the “havoc” that the pandemic has produced “in the equality agenda” and urged the pressure to maintain its continuity and therefore fight against “macabre strategy of the far right”, which denies gender-based violence to underpin inequalities in this context.

Calvo advocated exerting “pressure” on the feminist agenda in the face of this “stop” and to do so from “the spaces of power and influence” held by women, in order, he stressed, that the “equality agenda” be maintained permanently and “not consent” to the weakening of equality policies “as the extreme right forces want” both in Spain and in Europe.

The vice-president considered that the weakening of equality policies “puts democracy in danger”, and that, she warned, “the extreme right knows it” and therefore focuses its strategy on “dismantling progress “on equality.

He said it during the conference organized by the Party of European Socialists “ Progressives against Gender Violence ”, in which several leaders of the PSOE participated, including the Deputy Secretary General, Adriana Lastra, or the Socialist Secretary of the ‘EU and the President of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, Iratxe García.

In this sense, he pleaded for “the deployment and respect” of the Istanbul Convention, of the Council of Europe directives on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, so that the milestone is not “weakened” it meant “targeting the protection of the rights” of girls and women and aimed at “working intergenerational” for it.

Lastra warns 71% of young women have experienced gender-based violence

Adriana Lastra also spoke of the threat posed by the advance of the far right in Europe and the rest of the world and made specific reference to Vox.

Thus, Lastra argued that throughout history “every advance of rights” in equality is followed by “a patriarchal wave” and said that Vox “sets the agenda of the PP” even in matters equality and cited as an example that the Andalusian government “persecutes associations” that fight against gender-based violence.

Finally, Lastra warned that in Spain, 71% of young women between 16 and 24 have suffered some form of gender-based violence and called for the commitment of administrations to eradicate it, but especially that of men, because they have done so, he said. , “a primary role” in this fight.

Urkullu calls on society to “be attentive” to women at risk of violence

For his part, Urkullu asked Basque society “to be attentive” to women susceptible to gender-based violence because these victims need “help, collaboration and commitment”. Lehendakari made this request during the presentation in Bilbao of the new service that integrates the Psychological Telephone Care Service for Women Victims of Violence, SATEVI, which “allows greater accessibility for women who are hard of hearing or have difficulties in speech”.

Feijóo says gender-based violence is ‘another pandemic’ that must be tackled

Likewise, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, president of the Xunta de Galicia, also closed on Saturday an act on gender-based violence, where he declared that this type of violence is “another pandemic” that must be combated.