Calvo maintains pardon is “political decision” after Alfonso Guerra says “legally it’s not legal” and “politically undesirable”

The possibility of pardoning politicians jailed for the Catalan process, which the government is currently considering, continues to provoke different positions within the Socialist Party, especially among those who believe it is a decision that favors the reduction of the tension and those who, on the other hand, consider it a benevolent move with the independence movement.

However, from the Executive itself, the current position is clear: “Grace does not criticize a sentence. This is not a legal debate, it is a political debate. This is how the resounding first vice-president, Carmen Calvo, insisted on showing herself in an interview with Canal Sur on Friday, in which she recalled that this mechanism “exists in all democracies”.

An opinion that contrasts with that of another vice-president of the government, although in this case with the prefix “ex”. Alfonso Guerra, of the old school Socialist Party, part of the government of Felipe González in the 90s, directly defined these specific graces as something “politically undesirable”, and goes further: “Legally, it is not legal ”, he affirmed in a conversation in the space“ Spain for the debate ”, organized by the City of Tomares (Seville).

In this sense, contrary to what Calvo defends, Guerra defines this whole debate as “false”, and emphasizes exactly what the president says, but in the opposite perspective: “The idea that grace is freely accessible in government, and that’s not true, ”he said.

For her part, the first vice-president insists on the same argument: “Grace is regulated, the president said that grace is an instrument which only corresponds to the Government. It has to do with coexistence and harmony, ”he condemned. .

Divergences in the comparison of the grace of Barrionuevo with that of the trials: “They look like an egg to a chestnut”

The division over whether or not pardon is a good mediating measure in the Catalan political crisis has transcended the Socialist Party. Concretely, one of the most debated points was the comparison of this possible “pardon” of the government in Junqueras and others with that which was granted to the former Minister of the Interior, José Barrionuevo, condemned for the kidnapping. of Segundo Marey after mistaking him for an alleged ETA leader.

Precisely, Barrionuevo decided to speak of his grace, and ventured to mark a large field between his case and that which arises for the Catalan politicians. According to him, the two situations look “like a chestnut egg”, and maintains that the People’s Party government, led by José María Aznar, partially pardoned him “at the unanimous request”, as stated in an interview with La Vanguardia. Something that, in his opinion, did not happen today.

And, in this regard, the PP also came to give its position. In this sense, the party’s national spokesperson, José Luis Martínez Almeida, wanted to be frank: “Vera and Barrionuevo did not have the capacity to redo what they did. [Los condenados del procés] They say they will and they have the capacity to do it, ”he said in an interview on Antena 3.

Cuixart confirms it: the independence movement would repeat what happened

For Almeida, the key lies in the “repentance” that, according to him, the separatists did not show. And this is the main argument of the difference: from the PP, the party that pardoned Barrionuevo, they are convinced that they would never repeat their crimes.

It is a fact that, on the pro-independence side, they have already admitted it. Concretely, Jordi Cuixart, leader of Ómnium Cultural, who this Friday, in an interview with RAC1, assures that he “did not give up” what he did: “I am not a politician, but I cannot give up the exercise of these fundamental rights. Of course I will do it again. To do. It makes me bad taste, but I will not give up my fundamental rights and the right to self-determination “, a he said.

At the same time, not all pro-independence voices end up seeing pardons as a good solution. In this sense, Elisenda Paluzie, President of the Catalan National Assembly, assured this Thursday that if the government granted this measure, it would be “no success” because, in her opinion, they would politically disarm the independence movement and would have international consequences. .

Thus, for Paluzie, pardons leave the Spanish state “as benevolent, and may have the perverse effect of delaying” cases before the European Court of Human Rights: “If they are already free, the cause is not so urgent, ”he lamented on his Twitter account, in clear contradiction with this possibility.

The PP is mobilized: first with motions, then with signatures

After the events of recent days, with the tumult generated by these possible pardons, the leader of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, announced this Friday that his formation will mobilize by collecting signatures against the concession.

This announcement comes in addition to the one that the popular have already made this Thursday, by which they warned that they will also present motions in the eight thousand municipalities of Spain for the parties to vote.

“If the Supreme Court has declared that those who have tried to break coexistence, harmony and the Constitution cannot be pardoned, we politicians must respect it,” said Casado, who participated in the Fourth National Fair. for the repopulation of rural Spain, Presura 20, during a discussion with the president of the Maragatería Foundation, Elena Pisonero.