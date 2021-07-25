Cambridge English Espaa receives an award for its good environmental practices

The English Cambridge Assessment office in Spain has been awarded the Green Impact Prize, an initiative aimed at rewarding good business practices in the area of ​​the environment. The Green Impact juries recognized the efforts of the Cambridge English Espaa team to raise awareness of the environmental impact of small daily actions. Among them, correct recycling, the substitution of plastic cups by glass ones or the holding of internal contests on climate change. Some of these actions were carried out from the office before the pandemic and others from teleworking from home.

The origin of these initiatives lies in an environment committee made up of six people responsible for raising the awareness of the rest of the colleagues to practice this type of action, launching new proposals and sharing documentation on the environment. One of the members of this committee, Felipe Gozalo, senior administrator of customer services, was specifically trained in the challenges of climate change and in developing proposals to contain it. In addition, the team has developed a wellness initiative in which the rest of the staff are encouraged to do a daily activity that provides them with mental and physical comfort for a period of between half an hour and an hour.

Cambridge English is an organization very much aware of the need to act to fight climate change and protect our planet. Thanks to the activities put in place by our environmental committee, we have discovered that with small individual initiatives, we can achieve a lot at the collective level. For this reason, we are very proud to have received this Green Impact Award and we encourage other organizations to try it, ”says Andreza Carvalho, Public Relations and Communications Manager at Cambridge Assessment English for Spain and Portugal. Cambridge English received recognition in a virtual ceremony on July 14.

The Green Impact Award was developed by the National Students’ Union of the United Kingdom and has been recognized by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) for its work in encouraging businesses to implement environmental policies . The initiative is already being developed in more than 200 organizations from multiple industries.

In addition to these internal actions, Cambridge English’s environmental commitment has an impact on its exam candidates. In this sense, an agreement was recently signed with the non-profit organization Treedom, according to which trees will be planted to perform Linguaskill tests, the multi-level online test with results in 48 hours that assesses levels of A1 to C1. Common European Framework of Reference for Languages ​​and is recognized by CRUE (Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities) and ACLES (Association of Language Centers in Higher Education).

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric