Camera records man trying to kidnap girl in middle of Florida street

Authorities in Florida (USA) have identified the man arrested and accused of attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in the town of West Pensacola, who slipped out of his hands and managed to escape.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) has identified the suspect as Jared Paul Stanga, 30, who faces charges of attempted kidnapping of a minor, aggravated assault and beatings and injuries.

He explained that Stanga, who was arrested on Tuesday, had a history of sex crimes against minors and lived near the school where the events happened on Tuesday morning, in Escambia County (in the far north- West Florida).

Police, who said the alleged assailant was apparently Hispanic and the minor said she spoke Spanish and did not understand it, did not specify the ethnicity of the person arrested today.

Stagna is being held in the county jail, without the right to bail. “This animal is off the streets,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons told media today, once again applauding the girl’s “bravery.”

The minor, who was waiting for the school bus, fought and managed to escape the kidnapper who threatened her with a knife and was even able to look for her. Video from security cameras in the area shows the girl who managed to free herself from the man and run.

“She fought like a soldier, and one of these days I’m going to give her an award for her fights, her fights and her fights,” Simmons said. The minor even had time to retrieve her backpack and her belongings and continue running.

Authorities said the incident happened on Tuesday morning when the man, who was prowling the open area, got out of a white vehicle and chased the miner.

Sheriff Simmons said the man approached the girl once before, about two weeks ago, while she was waiting at the bus stop. Authorities said the man returned to his vehicle, a Dodge Journey, after the botched hijacking and fled. The girl, who lives a hundred yards from the bus stop, is unharmed and safe with her parents.