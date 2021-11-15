camping-in-front-of-the-ministry-of-labor:-“home-help-is-a-niche-of-vulnerability-and-poverty”

Three women have been sleeping in the open for 14 days in the archery in front of the Ministry of Labor, in Madrid. Two are 66 years old and 66 a third, recently retired. They are assistants to the home help service. More companions have passed through there, on weekends they reach ten, but they are the only ones who have not failed a day. Years of work weigh heavily on their backs, and it is not a rhetorical phrase: it is on their back that most of their problems are concentrated because they attend to several dependent people every day, get them out of bed, bathe them, they feed them. They carry a lot of weight. They do not enter a thousand euros a month. They got tired of knocking on one door after another for years and nothing changed. The disappointment led them to take their sleeping bags and set up a camp in which they claim that there is an assessment of occupational risks in the houses where they work, that they be recognized specific occupational diseases, that they can retire to the 60, that home help is a public service (much of it is privately managed). They are expectant because this Monday they meet with the second vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz.

The night is the worst moment. The feeling of alertness is triggered. The ritual always begins in the same way: to contain the entry of cold air, they place suitcases, backpacks, whatever bag they have at hand, in front of the plastic with which they have lined the bars that join the arches, from which they hang posters with their requests. They spread out mats and put the mats on top that will separate them, just a few centimeters, from the ground. They take blankets and go to bed dressed, with their bags in their sleeping bags and a whistle at hand, in case they need to call for help. They mounted the protest in November, despite the weather, because Teresa Villar, 66 years old, was retired in October. “This way we made sure that someone was always available, so as not to depend only on the vacations that the companions could take,” explains this woman who passed 12 years as a home help service worker in Cáceres. “In January I have vacations again,” warns Eva Miguel, from 61. She comes from Gijón, along with Carmen Diego, of the same age.

The three are part of the Unitary Platform of Social Healthcare at Home, a group that brings together colleagues in five provinces of the country, they count. “We are abandoned,” Carmen Diego complains. “The working day is very similar everywhere. You start from seven to eight. You arrive at a house, you lift the person out of bed, put them in a wheelchair, take them to the bathroom, from the bathroom to the toilet, from there to the shower, dry them, dress them, back to the wheelchair , and can be left in the bedroom or living room. There are five mobilizations. If it is very dependent, in half an hour you already took 375 kilos, assuming that the person weighs 75″, He says. “You clean the bathroom, you make the bed, the food. All this in an hour, tokens when entering and leaving, and at the same time you listen to that person, who transfers their anguish to you. It is a very harsh reality. They give you 10 minutes to go to another house, when in reality it takes 20 to arrive, you take off your clothes and run away. And start over. I have six services ”, he explains, adding:“ I charge 747 euros for 35 hours a week and I have 29 years in this. ”

Carmen Diego has chronic tendonitis in the shoulder and 2019 broke a vertebra at work. “The L3 . In the mutual they sent me anti-inflammatories. After eight days in which I could not bear the pain, they did a scan and it was already there ”. Eva Miguel has “two herniated discs, chronic cervicalgia [dolor cervical], her back is a whole contracture, low back pain, sciatica due to herniated discs”. “It’s bleeding,” he sums up. Enter “862 euros for a full day”, bring 32 years in home help. They say that many colleagues have anxiety and depression problems.

The exact number of home help aides in Spain is unknown. The Association of Directors and Managers of Social Services estimates that there are some 100. 000 in the dependency care system. “Home help is not a niche for employment, it is a niche of vulnerability and poverty,” complains Villar. “You can’t be handling loads of hundreds of kilos for She has herniated discs. She says that she has noticed some improvement as a result of leaving work, she is no longer “at the geisha’s pace”.

Eva Miguel and Teresa Villar prepare the mats on which they will sleep. Aitor Sol

“The occupational risk prevention law requires that there be an evaluation of the place of work, in our case, homes ”, continues Villar. He assures that most of them are not adapted, that the chairs sometimes do not enter through the doors, that there are practically no cranes. “No evaluations are made because companies and administrations claim that they are private homes. In the Ministry of Labor they tell us that the law protects us, but that the right to the inviolability of the home and intimacy collide with the right to life and physical integrity ”, he continues. “They allege that there are technical complications, but they do not explain what those complications are. I suspect that it is due to the fact that companies, mutuals and the Administration itself would incur more expenses ”. Villar argues that users already give part of their privacy when they request a benefit through the dependency law. “They allow access to their health data, to their economic situation, they allow a social worker to enter their home and carry out an evaluation. Why can’t a technician come in as well? ”

All three agree that, if there is a fracture during working hours, it is covered as a work accident, but they ensure that Many physical problems are not job-related, but go through common illnesses, such as carpal tunnel problems or hernias. “That is why we need to be recognized for specific occupational diseases; We would not have grace periods in the case of casualties, for example, and we would have compensation for the damages caused if you were disabled ”, continues Villar.

Her feeling of abandonment increased during the pandemic. They were the second most infected sector, according to seroprevalence studies carried out during the first waves. But in February, when the Government recognized workers from health or social-health centers the covid – 19 as an occupational disease, they were left out. For this reason, they do not benefit from the indefinite extension of the period in which they would be covered by Social Security if they suffered a disease derived from the coronavirus in the future (with a work accident, the period is five years). They were not considered first-line.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Labor, led by Yolanda Díaz, explains that the department has met “on four occasions with different representatives of the workers in the home help service and domestic workers ”and who are“ sensitive to the demands they make on issues that have not been resolved for decades ”. They have created a working group and are studying the situation. Sources from the Ministry of Inclusion point out that the social dialogue table is analyzing “with objective criteria” which groups should be considered as difficult professions, something that would allow them to retire earlier without their pension being affected. And those of Social Rights refer to the emergency plan in dependence, which contemplates the need for an improvement in working conditions.

But they are tired of “empty headlines”, of not feel “defended by social agents”. They will continue camping until they sign a meeting schedule with Work. Two of them are on vacation period and enjoy in the camp. There is no way back. They demand an answer.