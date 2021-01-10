Campofro Frescos workers turn to those who need it most

They donate the budget for Christmas events to the food bank and this has materialized in the delivery of over a ton of produce

BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 p.m. – January 10, 2021



Campofrio Frescos employees transformed the budget for the traditional magic show and “family cinema” that the company usually organizes at Christmas, into a donation of more than 1,300 kg. product at the Burgos Food Bank.

“Solidarity turned out to be a fundamental tool to achieve a better society and when the workers proposed this initiative to us, we thought it would be a very good idea, so we set to work to achieve it”, says Javier Dueas, CEO of Campofro Frescos.

In this sense, the CEO of Campofro Frescos stressed that “the company is proud to have a team that is characterized by its solidarity and commitment to society, especially in these most difficult times”.

This donation is in addition to others that Campofro makes regularly to the Food Bank, as part of its commitment to the communities in which it operates. Throughout 2020, the company donated more than 90 tonnes of products to the solidarity entity.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital