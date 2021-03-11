Can Ayuso refuse to close Madrid at Easter and the San José Bridge?

Publication: Thursday, March 11, 2021 11:23

Isabel Díaz Ayuso assured this Thursday that the Community of Madrid will not close the perimeter during the San José Bridge and Holy Week “if legally” they are not forced.

“We didn’t do better when we did it,” he said in an interview with Onda Cero. As he said, selfishly from an economic point of view, he believes that this closure would be good for Madrid because people would consume in the area, but he maintains that the citizens also have “second homes”.

According to him, “the virus does not improve by making these perimeter closures”. “There is not a single report that indicates this. We have the example of the Constitution and the November Bridge, where contagion has increased. The shutdown is not helping much,” he said.

After his refusal, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, reminded him again that the agreement adopted this Wednesday at the meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System is “mandatory”.

In an interview with Antena 3, he regretted that the vote against the Community of Madrid had become the “protagonist” of a pact which obtained the consensus of the majority of the Autonomous Communities. Faced with this situation of clash between administrations, what can happen? We review the precedents on this case.

A similar situation has already occurred in October

This situation of confrontation between administrations has a precedent: in early October, it was agreed at the Interterritorial Council that cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants with a high incidence of COVID should close the perimeter.

The Community of Madrid, in which nine cities were affected, voted against this “binding” decision and appealed. Despite this, he issued the order to close the perimeter pending a resolution.

At that time, the TSJM overturned the ordinance issued by Madrid on the closure of these municipalities and the government chose to declare a state of alarm throughout the Community of Madrid. It remains to be seen what will happen in this new clash between administrations.