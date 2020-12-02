Can I go home for Christmas? these are the conditions for changing community and visiting family

Posted: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 1:01 PM

laSexta had access to the document that the Ministry of Health has agreed with the Autonomous Communities in order to coordinate a plan for Christmas and which answers the question that many are already asking in December: will I be able to go home for Christmas if I live in another region?

The answer is yes, but with conditions. In the document – which arrives this afternoon at the Interterritorial Health Council to be voted on – it allows the “reunification” of families and relatives during the period between December 23, 2020 and January 6, 2021. Although mobility between communities will be limited, travel to a territory of habitual residence of relatives or close friends will be a valid reason to travel.

These meetings can take place in public and private spaces but “family or friends reunions to celebrate Christmas lunches and dinners on December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1” will be limited to a maximum of ten people “except that they are cohabiting ”.

In addition, Health recommends that these meetings be made up of “members belonging to the same coexistence group” and “take special precautions and care with people in a situation of vulnerability to COVID-19.