Can interns be used to cope with the increased workload?

When what prevails is productive activity over training, the existing one must be classified as a common working relationship, and not as a stock exchange, to cover the increase in the volume of work of the entity that convenes it.

The employer announces an annual internship grant that can be extended up to four years, the purpose of which is justified by the significant increase in the volume of work to cover the analysis services required, as well as for the development of activities related to projects, research in progress. After one year of activity, one of the scholarship recipients takes legal action alleging the existence of an employment relationship and salary differences. Then, the non-renewal of the mouth is communicated to him, on the basis of the impossibility of continuing to provide training and to carry out the instruction and follow-up thereof. On the other hand, as part of its normal campaign of actions, the Labor and Social Security Inspectorate visits the workplace and issues a statement of offense in which it considers as proven:

Fellows perform laboratory tasks independently and on their own; no guardian was present at the time of the visit. The schedule is 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., coinciding with that of the rest of the staff. Although fellows have assigned tutors, it is normal for old ones to train new ones and create scientific protocols. There is no training program, the training consists of performing the tasks assigned by the Heja laboratory.

In view of these facts, TSJ Galicia considers that there is more than enough data to qualify the relationship between the parts of common work and not of training grant, since productive activity prevails over regulation. Appreciate the concordance of typical work notes, because there is an alienation, a dependence and a heaviness, which manifests itself in the remuneration, so we try to hide an employment contract under the guise of a scholarship. In addition, the non-renewal of the scholarship after the presentation of the request for recognition of the employment relationship constitutes a null dismissal for violation of the indemnity guarantee.

