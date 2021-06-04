Can we force our universe to collapse? NeozOne – ScoopCube

What if everything around us was just an elaborate illusion? What if our world was just a hyper-realistic simulation in which we were just the characters of an elaborate video game? These are questions that have tended to invade social networks lately.

In fact, our interest in simulation theory seems to have increased dramatically since the documentary A Glitch in the Matrix was released last January. As a reminder, this is a work by Rodney Ascher that decodes the philosophical hypotheses associated with such a theory. The sequence, which lasts a little less than 2 hours, includes interviews and disturbing testimonies.

A concept that is not new

As Scientific American magazine points out, the claim that the world is unreal is not new. On the contrary, this idea has existed for thousands of years. Descartes himself puts forward such a hypothesis in his philosophical work Metaphysical Meditations. It wasn’t until 2003, however, when Swedish philosopher Nick Bostrom wrote an article entitled “Are you living in a computer simulation?” published. That the topic has become popular in our generation.

“When we live in a simulation, the cosmos we are observing is only a tiny part of the totality of physical existence,” notes the Oxford philosopher in his article, notes NBCNews. And to add: “Although the world we see is ‘real’ in some ways, it is not on the fundamental level of reality”.

Challenge technologically advanced civilizations

Specifically, Bostrom thinks we are in a simulation of “ancestors” created by extremely advanced civilizations eager to learn about their past. If this is really the case, is there any way we can put an end to our simulated reality and thereby cause the destruction of the universe?

Image Credit: Shutterstock / pinkeyes

Since a simulation must logically have its limits, it could enable us to challenge the advanced beings who control us if we discover a technique to crash the system. But since we are supposed to be part of this system ourselves, it would be necessary to trigger the collapse from within.

A bug in the matrix. Photo credit: Shutterstock / Mertsaloff

Overload the system

The idea would be to shut down or crash the supercomputer that can run the simulation. For example, we could take actions that overload his memory or exceed the apparent limits of the universe, such as reaching a speed higher than that of light.

To do this, of course, an error would have to be searched for within the limits specified by the system. We could also work hard to create small simulated universes within the simulation. In this way, the external simulators are forced to enter our simulation and intervene. As the number of internal simulations increases, the main environment would weaken. Above a certain level, everything should explode if the buffer is exceeded …