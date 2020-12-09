Canada approves Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine: Canada approves use of two vaccines, vaccine preparations accelerate

Canada

Countries around the world want to start vaccination as soon as possible to avoid the devastation of the corona virus. Canada also joined this race. After Britain and Bahrain, Canada has now approved two corona vaccines on Wednesday. This includes the companies Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE. With this, the process of introducing the corona vaccine to Canada was accelerated.

The Corona vaccine, produced by US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and Bioentech in Germany, has also been approved for use in Canada. Pfizer’s Kovid-19 vaccine was approved by Canada’s health regulator on Wednesday.

The Canadian Department of Health has stated that “Canadians can believe that a strict review process was carried out thanks to the strong surveillance system we have. As soon as this vaccine is on the market, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada will monitor this vaccine very closely and if there is a problem, the necessary decisions will be made.

US regulators have published the first scientific review of the Kovid-19 vaccine from pharmaceutical company Pfizer and have confirmed its effectiveness. This approval will pave the way for the country’s largest vaccination campaign. Regulatory scientists from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published this review on Tuesday. The agency’s independent advisers will meet on Thursday to discuss the possibility of recommending the vaccine to begin immunizing millions of U.S. citizens. The FDA’s decision will come in the coming days and the vaccination will begin.

Two people deteriorated after vaccination in Britain

In the UK, Pfizer’s corona virus vaccine has damaged the health of two people. Shortly after, the national health service must issue a warning. The issue was raised within 24 hours of starting the corona virus vaccination, hence the UK government’s concern has also grown. The two people who have been exposed to the side effects of the vaccine are professional health workers. Pfizer has also sought government permission for vaccination in India. In such a situation, the government closely monitors all of these matters.

Emergency vaccine use to be approved in India soon

Emergency use of the Kovid vaccine in India may be approved soon. So far, three companies – Pfizer India, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India have applied. The Central Organization for the Control of Pharmaceutical Standards (CDSCO) has asked the Indian Institute of Biotechnology and Serum for additional data on the safety and apical of its vaccines. Pfizer’s application was not considered as the company requested more time for the presentation. On the other hand, the central government called these reports “baseless”, saying that the request of Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute was rejected.