Canada’s Aid to India: Canada Sends $ 10 Million to Indian Red Cross to Support COVID-19 Fight: Canada will help India with $ 10 million to deal with the epidemic of Kovid-19

Ottawa

Canada has stepped in to help India grapple with the devastation of the Corona virus. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country would provide India with $ 10 million (Rs 743 878 500) to fight the Kovid-19 outbreak. Let me tell you, during tough times in Canada, he supplied him with covaxine made at the Serum Institute.

Indian Red Cross also ready to donate $ 10 million

Trudeau said Foreign Minister Mark Garno spoke with his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, about the kind of help Canada can provide. He said that we are also ready to provide $ 10 million to the Indian Red Cross through the Canadian Red Cross. He said it would help buy a range of equipment from ambulances to PPE.

Canada discusses with India ways to help

Of the talks between the foreign ministers of the two countries, Trudeau said, “We are in talks on how we can help.” Canada is deeply concerned about the kind of tragic and frightening images that come from India. Earlier, Foreign Minister Garno said on Twitter that he spoke to his Indian counterpart Jaishankar about the situation created by Kovid-19 and expressed Canada’s solidarity with the Indian people.

New Zealand to donate NZ $ 10 million to Red Cross

Zeeland will provide approximately US $ 7.20,365 to the Red Cross to help India struggling with the growing Kovid-19 cases. External Affairs Minister Nanaiah Mahuta said we are with India at this difficult time and appreciate the efforts of health workers and top staff who are continuously working to save lives.

Over 3 lakh 60,000 cases of corona in 24 hours in India

There were a record 3,60,960 new cases of corona virus infection in India, after which the total number of infections rose to 1,79,9,267. The death toll crossed two lakhs after the death an additional 3,293 people, according to data from the Union Health Ministry until Wednesday morning.