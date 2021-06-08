Canadian Muslim family killed: Canadian truck driver kills Muslim family in hate attack, police say

Strong points:

Incidents of sectarian violence have occurred in Canada, known for its multicultural heritage. Five members of a Muslim family walking to Canada were struck by a man with his truck. Four family members died in the incident and one of them is being treated in hospital. Canadian police spoke about it on Monday. It is alleged that the driver of the truck targeted the family because they were Muslim.

The incident happened on Sunday evening. Ontario police said the victims included a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl. A nine-year-old is hospitalized in critical condition. The family asked not to be named. The accused was arrested in this regard and a murder case of four people was registered against him. Police said the suspect, Nathaniel Weltman (20), a resident of London, Ont., Did not know the victims.

Police said the vehicle trampled victims on a bend. Police said the suspect was arrested in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center. London Police Chief Stephen Williams said: “We believe the victims have been targeted because they are Muslims. If a community is targeted with a spirit of hatred, fear and panic can arise among the community, especially Muslims.