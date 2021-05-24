Canaries of all ages can make an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID

Publication: Monday, May 24, 2021 3:09 PM

The Canary Islands Government’s Ministry of Health has activated a website so that anyone over the age of 16 can make an appointment to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. This affects any Canarian resident, regardless of their age and the island where they reside.

For this, the user must access the link www.canariassevacuna.com and fill out the form with the full name, username and contact telephone number. The patient will receive a message within 24 to 48 hours with the appointment to be vaccinated.

This will be scheduled according to the anticipated forecasts of the vaccination schedule and the opening of each of the vaccination groups. The aim is for the entire target population in the Canary Islands to be vaccinated against the disease this summer, so the plan established will continue, but this new route of vaccination will also be open in case anyone wants to move forward.

An unprecedented fact

The Canary Islands are the first autonomous community to promote such a wide self-citing system. A few days ago, Madrid launched a self-help system to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, but it was aimed at the population between 57 and 67 years old. The measure, which is part of a pilot project to verify its viability, allows the issuance of 2,000 daily appointments in total for mass vaccination centers such as the Wizink Center or the Wanda Metropolitano.