Canary Islands take action after alarm state

Publication: Friday, May 7, 2021 8:33 AM

After May 9, when the state of alert declined, the government of the Canary Islands chose to maintain epidemiological alert levels on the islands, as well as restrictions against the pandemic such as mandatory checks in ports and airports and a curfew at 11 p.m.

The agreement will be implemented on Saturday in its form and the measures will be transmitted to the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands for ratification, as indicated by President Ángel Víctor Torres. Here are the measurements for next Sunday:

– Curfew: it stays until 11:00 p.m. at level 2, at level 1, free night mobility.

– At level 1: La Gomera and La Palma.

– At level 2: El Hierro, Lanzarote, La Graciosa, Gran Canaria and Tenerife.

– Social meetings: at level 1, maximum 10 people; at level 2, maximum 6 people.

– Perimeter closures: the archipelago is open and entry and exit are authorized.

The president pointed out this Thursday that, since April 13, the cumulative incidence has decreased, so that at seven days it is 44.62 people per 100,000, and on fourteen days it is 92.60, and added that the trend is downward in contagions.