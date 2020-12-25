Cancer of the blood and bone marrow will be treated soon, scientists have discovered new effective drugs – scientists have discovered a new class of possible drugs for the treatment of cancer of the blood and bone marrow

Washington

Now patients with blood cancer and bonmero cancer can be cured quickly. A team of American scientists have discovered some potential drugs that may be effective in treating certain types of cancer of the blood and bone marrow (bone marrow). These drugs were discovered by a group of scientists from prestigious Cleveland clinics, including an American Indian scientist.

Research published on the discovery of blood cancer

The first issue, published in the latest edition of Blood Cancer Discovery and produced over a decade, is authored by Jarosław Maciejewski and his colleague Bubble Kant Jha of the Department of Translational Hematology and Oncology at the Cleveland Clinic. Scientists are studying a new pharmacological strategy to preferentially target and eradicate “leukemic” cells.

Scientists have been doing research for decades

Leukemia is a cancer of the blood caused by an increase in the number of white blood cells in the body. At the same time, myeloid leukemia is a cancer that starts in the hematopoietic cells of the bone marrow. The main cause of myeloid leukemia was found in the TET2 gene, which the two scientists had been studying for the past decade.

Artificial molecules will destroy cancer cells

Dr Mackiejevski said that we have discovered that an artificial molecule called TETI76 is able to target and destroy malignant cancer cells at an early stage of the disease…. At the same time, Jha said that we have learned about the natural biological abilities of 2 Hg (2-hydroxyglutarate). We have studied the molecule and made a unique small molecule.

This research will be a boon for cancer patients

The Cleveland clinics said more studies would be important to examine the small molecule cancer fighting abilities in patients. Jha said we are optimistic about the results of our research, which has not only shown that cell growth and proliferation can be prevented with TET2 mutations, but helps keep normal stem and biological cells alive. .