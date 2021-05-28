Cancer Profiling and Pathways Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2026 – The Orator

Global Cancer Profiling and Pathways Market: Overview

Cancer cells usually demonstrate a pattern of modified metabolism creating an environment within the body conducive to the growth of malignant cells and tumors. Knowledge regarding the biochemical characters of cancer facilitates the implementation of various cancer profiling platforms.

Developments in the existing technology are therefore essential to support deciphering the scope of altered metabolism of cancer cells. Novel technologies are high in demand as they can help identifying cellular structures and modified enzymes in cancer. Widely used cancer profiling methods such as metabolomics, proteomics, and genomics explicate the metabolic pathways favoring metastasis and tumorigenesis. These endeavors in cancer profiling have facilitates not only understanding regarding the fundamental biochemistry of cancer, but have facilitated the discovery of modalities promoting efficient cancer therapy.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the global cancer profiling and pathways market. Besides providing a detailed assessment of the growth drivers and restraints influencing the market between 2020 and 2028, the report also gauges the impact of the latest innovations in the market. The effect of government policies is studied as well. Using Porter’s five forces the report assesses the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, the degree of competition, and threat from new entrants and product substitute.

The report thus analyzes in detail factors fuelling the competition in the global cancer profiling and pathways market. It also presents insights into the diagnostics and therapeutics, newly emerging tools, and other similar factors that are likely to influence the market’s trajectory over the course of the forecast period. It is therefore compiled with exhaustive information aimed at providing readers an in-depth perspective of prevailing dynamics in the global cancer profiling and pathways market. It also identifies the growth opportunities that lay ahead for the market participants.

Global Cancer Profiling and Pathways Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global cancer profiling and pathways market is driven by the increasing demand for novel biomarkers useful in drug discovery. Meanwhile, the biomarker market derives growth from the demand from the rising aging population, especially across emerging economies in Asia Pacific. The rising incidence of cancer worldwide is also expected to fuel the demand from the market. According to the WHO, 30% of deaths occurring from cancer can be prevented by modifying key risk factors, early detection, and accurate diagnosis. Since cancer profiling technologies help in achieving the same, their demand is projected to rise exponentially over the course of the forecast period.

The cancer profiling technologies currently available in the market are epigenomic profiling, genomic profiling, glycomics, proteomics, transcriptomic profiling, and metabolomics. TMR forecasts an impressive CAGR for the global cancer profiling and pathways market. According to the study, the proteomics segment is expected to hold a substantial share in the market and exhibit healthy growth through the course of the forecast period. Besides this, the growth exhibited by the genomics segment is also expected to remain robust.

The evolution in technologies such as quantitative real-time PCR, microarray analysis, and multiplex PCR has facilitated in efficiently decoding the molecular mechanisms in cancer. These methods are likely to help in the discovery of new drugs and diagnostic biomarkers. The innovation of novel therapeutics and diagnostic technologies is expected to help the global cancer profiling and pathways market to grow at a robust pace.

Global Cancer Profiling and Pathways Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global cancer profiling and pathways market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The market is expected to witness significant opportunities in developed regions such as Europe and North America as these regions boast sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. In developing regions as well, the cancer profiling and pathways market will gain from the rising investment in the healthcare industry.

Global Cancer Profiling and Pathways Market: Vendor Landscape

To study the vendor landscape of the market, the report profiles companies such as Applied Biosystems, Life Technologies, and Affymetrix. Using SWOT analysis, it gauges their strengths and weaknesses. The analysis also provides insights into the threats and opportunities that the market may face during the forecast period. The strategies adopted by the companies profiled and the impact of the same on the overall market are analyzed in detail.