Cannabis recognized by UN: UN recognizes cannabis as drug, ‘friend’ in India and Pakistan – Cannabis is now officially a medicine after landmark United Nations vote

Cannabis has been used for thousands of years in the form of intoxication and medicine all over the world, including the Indian subcontinent. Now, in the historic United Nations vote, cannabis has finally been recognized as a medicine. It was removed from the list of narcotic drugs by the United Nations Drugs Commission following a recommendation from the World Health Organization. Previously, it was said that cannabis was much less beneficial for health. The UN drug list also included heroin cannabis. Let’s know the whole thing …

India and Pakistan unite on cannabis

The non-medical use of cannabis is still prohibited, although it is recognized as a medicine by the United Nations. The United Nations voted to be removed from the list of banned drugs. In this, 27 members voted for and 25 members voted against. In a historic vote, the United States and Britain voted for change. In contrast, India, Pakistan, Nigeria and Russia opposed this change. After United Nations recognition, this will benefit countries where the demand for cannabis-based medicines is increasing. In addition, research into the use of cannabis as a medicine may increase.

Used to treat cannabis in 50 countries

Cannabis has been used in India for thousands of years. Cannabis is also used in religious rituals. In China, cannabis was used as a medicine in China in the 15th century BC, in Egypt, and in ancient Greece. Once the United Nations recognizes this, it can now encourage more countries to use cannabis as a medicine. The use of cannabis treatment has been recognized in more than 50 countries around the world. The use of cannabis as an amateur has been recognized in 15 states in Canada, Uruguay and the United States. It is also used indiscriminately in India. Holi increases his demand even more. From now on, Mexico and Luxembourg will also recognize cannabis.

“ The ban on cannabis is the result of colonial thinking ”

An NGO involved in drug reform said the UN recognition of cannabis was very good news for millions of people. These people use cannabis as a medicine. It also shows the growing demand for cannabis-based medicines. She said the demand for its use as a medicine was long overdue. The ban on cannabis was the result of colonial thought and racism. The ban on the use of cannabis has led to the conviction of millions of people around the world.