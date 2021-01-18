Cannabis treatment Covid 19: Use of cannabis for COVID-19: Cannabis treatment Covid 19

Scientists around the world are working to find ways to prevent infection with the corona virus and treat covid-19. Meanwhile, the possibility has been raised that using the hemp plant may reduce the possibility of dying from it. When a patient’s body immune system begins to weaken, it begins to kill itself. Hemp can be helpful in such a situation. Based on this research, hemp elements can also be tested on patients with corona virus infection.

Can corona be treated with marijuana?

Due to a dysfunction of the immune system, a process called a “cytokine storm” begins. In this, along with the virus, the healthy cells of the body also become victims. This is also the cause of death in many severe cases of Kovid. Researchers at the University of Lethbridge have claimed that the elements found in the Cannabis sativa tree can inhibit cytokine storms. They found strains capable of reducing the amount of interleukin-6 (IL-6) and tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-a), two chemicals that help in its production.

What is the harm?

At the start of the epidemic, the medical community was trying to find ways to stop the cytokine storm. This process continues even after the virus is released from the body and can cause acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which can even be killed. This can lead to pulmonary fibrosis, which can cause lung tissue to deteriorate and stop functioning.

Efficient three-way hemp

Researchers studied 7 of them after examining more than 200 varieties of cannabis. This research was pre-printed in “Research Square” and has not yet been peer reviewed. Three new strains of this type were found in this study, while previous studies also found such strains. These strains were called numbers four, eight and fourteen. They plan to test the treatment of severe patients with the corona virus admitted to the ICU.