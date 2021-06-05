Cannot be imagined without human-nature-nature – World Environment Day 2021 – Whidbey Daily News

World Environment Day 2021: Life cannot be imagined without nature. The existence of our life is connected with nature. We must play an important role in preventing the misuse of nature.

World Environment Day 2021: Life cannot be imagined without nature. The existence of our life is connected with nature. We must play an important role in preventing the misuse of nature. With the help of this we can maintain our environment better. World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to make people aware about the protection of the environment. On this day, everyone must pledge to play their part. Due to playing with the environment, in some parts of the world today we are seeing pictures of destruction caused by the destruction of news and nature. In such a situation one should be aware of the environment and awaken the other. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the nation.

Read on: Don’t eat too much of these 5 things, it can have a bad effect on the lungs

‘Biofuel Theme Promotion’

Talking about this year, its theme is Biofuel for a better atmosphere. This is the most important day for the United Nations to encourage and raise awareness about some of the positive activities around the world for the protection of the environment. Now, it has become a major global platform to reach people in more than 100 countries.

PM Modi’s address

On this occasion, PM Narendra Modi will inform the country and the world about India’s efforts through a program. In the meantime, the Prime Minister will have a virtual interaction with farmers who use ethanol and biofuels in their agricultural work.

Read more: Be sure to consume these fruits to control high blood pressure during summer, read here

‘Global warming and climate change’

Global warming and climate change are two different things. The direct cause of global warming is the technological advances made for human comfort.

Climate change is an aspect that manifests itself in the form of rising sea levels, melting glaciers, increasing tropical storms, declining coral reefs and global warming with extreme heat. All of these events are primarily the result of human activities.

Read on: Be careful to consume these 5 items for breakfast, otherwise you may suffer a big loss.

You leave the carbon footprint in many ways

Your impact on the environment is calculated from the carbon footprint. The carbon footprint of an individual, organization, community or country is the amount of greenhouse gases. Mainly carbon dioxide, which is released into the atmosphere as a result of their activities.

Web Title: World Environment Day 2021: Without Nature, Human Nature Cannot Be Imagined

World Environment Day Special Diabetes. Health News

World Environment Day Special Diabetes. Health News