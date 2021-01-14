Cantabria notifies 181 COVID cases after announcing more restrictions on Saturday

Publication: Thursday, January 14, 2021 12:22

Cantabria added 181 new cases of coronavirus, three deaths and reported 24 people admitted to the ICU. In total accumulated positives, it reached 20,905 (19,737 by PCR and 1,168 by antibody detection test); 18,535 cured (89%); 412 deceased; 1,958 active people (162 hospitalized, including 24 in an ICU and 1,796 in home quarantine). Total test 373,223 (63,848 per 100,000 inhabitants). The cumulative incidence is 311.

The Cantabrian government has already announced the extension of the regional closure, as well as the curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. In addition, on the table is the possibility of closing shopping centers on weekends and banning sports events with the public for a month. The measure will take effect at midnight on Saturday and will continue until midnight on February 15.