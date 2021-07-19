Capgemini Espaa recognized as the best Microsoft Partner of 2021

The Microsoft Partner of the Year awards recognize Microsoft partners who have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft solutions during the past year.

BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 p.m. – July 19, 2021



Capgemini Espaa is positioned as one of Microsoft’s most relevant partners for the excellence of managed cloud services. In addition to this distinction for Spain, Capgemini received the overall GSI Digital Transformation 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year as well as five other recognitions, including Partner of the Year, Financial Services and Analytics. The company was distinguished from a group of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovating and implementing solutions for customers based on Microsoft technology.

The full list of awards won by Capgemini and Sogeti (which is part of the Capgemini group) includes:

Partner of the Year, GSI Digital Transformation Partner of the Year, Financial Services Partner of the Year, Analtica Partner of the Year, Spain Partner of the Year, Netherlands (Sogeti) Microsoft Academyadi – Business Applications, Italy Microsoft Sustainability Award, France

“We are thrilled to win seven Microsoft awards in 2021. This recognition underscores our long-standing collaboration with Microsoft and our shared commitment to delivering results of great value to our customers. With Microsoft, we help clients on their journey to digital transformation, providing them with innovative cloud-based applications and data technologies to streamline their processes, increase efficiency, maximize their technology investments to create businesses ready for the future. ‘future’, said Geoffroy Pajot, Microsoft Global Partner Executive at Capgemini.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year awards recognize Microsoft partners who have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft solutions during the past year. The awards were divided into several categories, with winners chosen from more than 4,400 entries submitted by more than 100 countries around the world. Capgemini has been recognized for delivering excellent cloud and digital solutions and services in many industries, including financial services globally.

“It is an honor to announce the winners and finalists of the Microsoft Partner of the Year 2021 awards,” said Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions, Channels and Sales, Microsoft: “Capgemini has demonstrated deep commitment in creating expert solutions for customers – from the cloud to the edge – and represents one of the best and brightest in our ecosystem. “

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric