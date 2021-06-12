carbis bay g-7 summit declaration: carbis bay g-7 summit declaration everything you want to know

London

A big announcement is going to be made today at the G-7, a conference of the world’s seven largest economies, released in Britain. All of these countries are going to put the action plan for the future before the world after seeing the terrible ravages of the corona virus epidemic. Its main goal is to reduce the time needed to develop vaccines against future pandemics to less than 100 days. During the corona virus outbreak, the world had to wait around 10 months to get their first vaccine.

G-7 countries to issue Carbys Bay Declaration

According to reports, G-7 leaders will issue the Carbys Bay declaration after a special session on Saturday. Through this, a plan will be developed to try to prevent a recurrence of the economic and humanitarian devastation caused by the corona virus outbreak. According to the Johns Hopkins University of America, 3,800,000 people have died since the start of this epidemic worldwide.

These proposals will be included in the Carbis Bay Declaration

In this declaration by the G-7 countries, all measures will be taken to take concrete action against future epidemics. This will include reducing the development and licensing time of vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for any disease in the future to less than 100 days. Apart from this, increasing the capacity of the global monitoring network and genome sequencing will also be included. All these countries will also propose to improve and strengthen the World Health Organization.

G-7 leaders arrived at the British Queen’s banquet

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the summit on Friday with a proposal to tackle global inequality. In his inaugural address, he said the world desperately needed to learn from the mistakes of the 2008 financial crisis and tackle the scars of inequality. After the first day of meeting on Friday, all of the G-7 leaders arrived for dinner at the palace of the British Queen, Queen Elizabeth II.

India is also a special guest at the conference

India was also specially invited to this summit. In this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate on the Indian side by video conference. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had specially invited Prime Minister Modi to attend this summit. Like India, Australia and South Korea are also not part of the G-7, but they have also been invited to join as guest countries.

What is the G-7?

The G-7 is a grouping of the 7 largest developed economies in the world. This includes the United States, United Kingdom, France, Japan, Germany, Italy, and Canada. Its first summit took place in 1975 but it had only 6 members at the time. Canada also joined in 1976, after which it was renamed the “Group of Seven”. From that point on, Britain invited India, Australia, South Korea and South Africa to the summit as chair of the G-7.