Careers of the future or enthusiasm?

The world of work has undergone a real transformation over the past decade, largely caused by digitization. The answers to the question “What do you want to be when you grow up?” are increasingly diverse and more traditional professions have been joined by many others largely related to technology such as: programmers, data analysts, UX / UI designers, but also content creators for platforms such as YouTube, Instagram , TikTok or Twitch, among others

From Qustodio, a safety and well-being platform for families, they have observed over the past year a strong growth in the use of social networks by minors, increasing the time spent by 76% compared to 2019, data that their annual study collects ‘Apps and minors: A year trapped behind the screens’, and it also shows that the use of online video platforms like YouTube has increased by 25%.

“These data are a clear example of the current situation. Minors spend more time on social media consuming content created by influencers and they become role models, ”says Eduardo Cruz, CEO and co-founder of Qustodio. “It’s normal that our children want this kind of role. The life that shows itself in the networks is idyllic and used as a marketing hook, whether your job is playing video games or traveling the world is more motivating than an 8 to 5 job.

As in the past, children dreamed of being knights or warriors because they found in them the inspiration and the exaltation of all the values ​​they wanted to represent, today young people and minors aspire to be influencers. , the new references of the new generations. Indeed, according to data from the XIII Adecco What do you want to be when you grow up? Survey, the job of YouTuber appears to be the fourth most coveted of the nearly 2,000 Spanish boys and girls between 4 and 16 years old.

The reality is that the world is changing and with it, new professions are born. So much so that in Spain, more than 7,500 people are dedicated to creating content on networks, turning their lifestyle into a marketing business. A dynamic difficult to understand for older generations, but much admired by digital natives.

It’s a fact. The influencer job exists and has become one of the best paid jobs in recent years. In fact, according to the Influencer Marketing Hub report, social media advertising activity increased in 2020 by approximately $ 8.2 billion. Instagram occupies the first position of the ranking in which a macro-influencer could earn between 4,000 and 8,000 euros per post and a mega-influencer for promotional content would never accept less than 8,000 euros and could reach one million euros in the case of celebrities. On YouTube, a nano-influencer can earn between 16 and 160 euros and a mega-influencer can earn more than 16,000 euros per mention, while the average salary of a primary school teacher is around 2,000 euros, according to the data. of the UGT and that of doctor at around 4,400 euros. These data become another motivation for young people.

The demand for these professionals by brands has been so strong that studies have been created to learn how to perform this position. In 2019, the Autonomous University of Madrid decided to create the course “Intelligence Influencers: Fashion & Beauty”, organized by the Faculty of Psychology and the School of Business Intelligence of UAM, in collaboration with Fashion Week d ‘Ibiza to train young people in this new profession.

The influencer figure is nothing more than a new marketing tool that brands are incorporating into their strategies in order to generate more sales and greater brand awareness and it works. The success of the phenomenon is due to the feeling of credibility that the opinions of these content creators bring today. We don’t know how long this will last, what is obvious is that influencers have power, and a lot, over consumers and children.

