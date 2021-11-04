carles-sans:-“here-i-have-to-pull-the-car-by-myself”

“decoding =” auto “height =” 276 “loading =” lazy “src =” https: //imagenes.elpais.com/resizer/gUduUjS6P1BfJ3b3S8Q7z9Bazhg=/277×0/filters:focal(738 x 418: 748 x 428)) /cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/prisa/QVBXF7CLORHDDNJEY2K5YID3GA.jpeg “width =” 414 “> 03 / 03 / 21 Carles Sans (I) presents his first solo show “Por fin solo” directed by Jose Corbacho (D) at the Borràs theater in Barcelona Albert García

A Tricicle wheel keeps rolling on the stage. Carles Sans, a member of the famous trio now dissolved (officially “on indefinite rest”), has jumped into the pool and has decided to extend his solo artistic career … and talking! In fact, he says himself, perhaps to make up for 39 years of silence and pampering, not now stop talking at the hour and a half of function. The show, co-directed by José Corbacho, is eloquently titled Per fí so l (has a Spanish version ), and stops next 17 November at the Teatre Borràs in Barcelona .

“Here I work more than before, I have to pull the car myself,” explains Sans (Badalona , 66 years), “but it gives me withered at this stage of the game.” The actor considers the experience a second part of his professional life. “After 40 years working, and with how well it has gone, I had the option to stay at home watching the rain hitting the window, but I preferred to do something different ”. He points out that this now is different from Tricicle. “Tricicle is inimitable, irreproducible and untouchable, and besides, here I burst into talking.” And what counts? “Many anecdotes, anecdotes of everything, of my personal life, including a colonoscopy, and of my life with Tricicle -although the second has absorbed a lot from the first-, explained in a more or less chronological journey. And with Josep Pla’s idea that ‘in history what interests us most is the anecdote’.

Sans counts, then, but, “also adding a good dose of Tricicle gestures inherent to my way of working, that could not be abandoned”. Per fí sol “is made up of funny stories with a lot of gestures”. In the show, Sans dances, gestures and does not stop moving, all with great grace.

How Did the other members of Tricicle, Joan Gràcia and Paco Mir react to the initiative? “I told them that I would like to do a solo show about my life and my life with the group and Joan answered: ‘Quins collons!’, But they liked it. I appear on the poster embracing their two silhouettes, images of them appear in the representation, and at the end there is a recognition of both. It couldn’t be otherwise, given the appreciation we have for each other ”. The montage “goes like ‘Tricicle presents’, shot of the brand”. The production, however, is not by Tricicle, “no, it is my thing, it is not a great production for that, although let me emphasize that it is not a monologue as the genre is understood today, with a stool and a microphone, of a monologue. No, it is a monologue in the sense that I am alone, but it is in a very theatrical package, lights, music, projections. Like what Lluís Homar did with Terra Baixa, with a staging ”,

Carles Sans in a moment of ‘Per fí sol’.

Has a mime actor had problems with his voice? “Actually I was going for a text actor. At the Institut del Teatre I studied acting, and even did a substitution for Pep Anton Muñoz in a Strindberg, El mal de la juventut , directed by Jordi Mesalles. I was going around. And it was when he saw Flowers by Lindsay Kemp, Jango Edwards, French mimes, that he pulled by gesture theater. And now I wanted to get that back first. I was a bit unsure at first, mostly because of memorizing the text, spending an hour and a half talking, and the prospect of double duty on Saturday. But the truth is, a few weeks after starting I have already enjoyed it a lot ”. And with regard to oral expression, once you have studied with Coralina Colom … “I talk about her in the show! About the voice teacher who taught me at the Institut.”

The record is humorous. “Absolutely humorous. I intend to make you laugh and enjoy ”. Of the anecdotes that he tells, there is the one that at the beginning of Tricicle he tried to link up with the girlfriends of the other two members without knowing who they were. Or the occasion when during a gig in Italy the three of them were at 40 number of fever and a doctor injected them with something they never knew what it was, but which allowed them to act with such energy that he broke Paco Mir’s nose in an uncontrolled gesture. Or that they had nothing clear that the King was going to be amused by the reverence they made him when he passed during the closing ceremony of the JJ OO. “Then there was still a lot of respect for the King”, he reflects.

“People will like it”, he continues , “You meet Tricicle and other things.” Of the collaboration with Corbacho, he says that “he needed an external look, he could have told Paco, but he wanted it not to come from Tricicle. If you have an affair, don’t bring it home. ” Corbacho contributes “a more rogue record, his, a bit of s to i pebre.”

Will the other Tricicle be encouraged to go solo? “Them? I don’t think so, it seems to me that both of them already have enough stage. They have drawn for directing (Carles the Lío de Ibiza cabaret shows, with franchises all over the world), and Paco also has his career as a playwright ”. As for getting back together, “we don’t rule it out, we stay at 15 days to finish the last representations for the pandemic, the final chimpun is missing. But the company is dissolved, the technicians are gone. Getting together is difficult, but not impossible. ”