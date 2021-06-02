Carlo Ancelotti will be coach of Real Madrid again – ScoopCube

The essentials Six years later, Carlo Ancelotti finds Real Madrid: The merengue club had a calming effect on Tuesday with the return of the cultivated Italian coach, winner of the “White House” of the 2014 Champions League and said to be the team after the departure of Zinédine Zidane.

With Ancelotti’s three-season signing, which the club said will be official on Wednesday, it will have taken the White House less than a week to turn the page Zizou. The Frenchman decided to leave his club at heart last Thursday and regretted the lack of confidence in his executives in a less successful season than his first term (2016-2018).

At least “Carletto” is not resentful: The Italian is preparing extravagantly to find Madrid President Florentino Pérez, who unceremoniously ousted him in 2015 … just a year after conquering the “Decima”, the tenth C1-In the rich merengue history!

“Real Madrid have announced that Carlo Ancelotti will be the new first-team coach for the next three seasons,” read a brief statement from the club that the Italian had already coached for two seasons (2013-2015).

Ancelotti was under contract with Everton until 2024, but the other Liverpool club have apparently not kept the “Mister”, whose wife is of Spanish descent and who enjoys life in Madrid.

The return of Carlo Ancelotti (61) to succeed Zidane, his former deputy (2013-2014), is in any case a sign of appeasement to the stars of Merengues: the heavyweights of the dressing room will be happy to be led again by this benevolent technician to become adept like “ZZ” of a protective management, rather than the brutal and divisive management of Antonio Conte, another contender cited for the merengue bank.

Ancelotti left an excellent image with fans and players in his first two seasons at Real, including Karim Benzema, Raphaël Varane, Marcelo and Casemiro in the squad.

Born in Emilia-Romagna, he achieved the feat of calming a workforce scalded by the storms of the José Mourinho era (2010-2013).

But the support of his dressing room was not enough to save his head at the end of a second season that ended without a major trophy, nor the support of the club’s “socios” (fan-shareholders), 73% favorable for the maintenance of the Italian according to a survey published at the time by the sports daily Marca.