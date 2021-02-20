Carmen Calvo doll appears hanging from a tree in Santiago de Compostela

Updated: Saturday, February 20, 2021 2:58 PM

Published on: 02/20/2021 2:49 PM

The first vice-president of the government, Carmen Calvo, rejected the fact that in a democracy it is possible to act with violence and threats, after having disseminated on a digital medium a photograph of a doll with its face hanging in a tree apparently in the context of the trans law debate. “Neither violence nor threats have their place in a democracy. Not like that.”

This is how Calvo spoke on his Twitter account, linking the publication of elcomún.es, a medium that echoes this action and frames it in “the violence with which proqueer groups are allowed to act in our country”. The publication, which defends “militant” leftist journalism, points out that the doll was hung by anonymous people in the early hours of February 19 in Plaza 8 de Marzo in Santiago de Compostela with the phrase in Galician: “ I lost … where is the patriarchy. ”

The PSOE, also via Twitter, denounced what happened as “intolerable, abominable and disgusting” and, like Calvo, the party’s equality secretary, emphasized that “the intimidation, the threat, the coercion or can’t violence be allowed in a total democracy like ours. “” We can already see where the discourse of denial is going, “he added before sending his full support to Carmen Calvo.

Calvo and various feminist groups have shown their doubts over the trans law promoted by the Equality Ministry headed by Irene Montero, which would allow a gender reassignment from the age of 16 without the need for a medical report or treatment. , considering that this would mean denying the existence of biological sex and, with it, the inequalities suffered by women because they are.