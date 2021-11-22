Carmen Calvo: “What has been achieved by women so far is democracy, not feminism”
The policy Carmen Calvo (Cabra, Córdoba, 64 years) is an exception in many respects. Jurist and university professor, the current president of the Equality Commission of the Congress of Deputies entered politics from the feminist movement as Minister of Culture in Andalusia in 1996, when feminist politics were rare was . She has been minister with José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and vice president of the last two governments of Pedro Sánchez. He left the first line in July of this year, after the last reshuffle of the Executive. “I do not need a position to carry out my work as a feminist,” she says about her current position, the place from which she reflects on what is missing to achieve authentic power for women, for whom she predicts great changes in the next two decades.
During a conversation of just over an hour last Saturday in Madrid, Calvo claimed his career for equality since her adolescence, “when a feminist was considered a very serious insult.” It also addresses the debate on gender self-determination and the negotiation of the trans law , a matter to which some people attribute her departure from the Government, of whose reasons she did not speaks. After the interview, he will spend the rest of the day with his two grandchildren.
Question. What have you learned about how power treats women?
Answer. You still haven’t considered the firepower we have, it’s what’s waking up now. Things will have to change because, either everything happens with a balance on what our problems, needs and expectations are, or democracy will have serious organizational problems.
P. Is there misogyny in the policy of
?
R. Very much. We are more observed than listened to. And it is very difficult for a woman to be given credit for something until a man says it minutes later. That authority costs work. They don’t listen to us with due respect, but that is changing as well. It took a lot, there were many of us, although that does not guarantee that they are all feminists. It’s called womanism . Now we are in the next transit, that many of those that are are truly representative of the expectations and problems of women. It’s easy for the system to buy feminism. But who is going to captaining that? Women with a lot of feminist profile? Now I have my doubts, but in the future it will go through an ancient logic: if I speak with the unions, I speak with unionists; If I talk to environmentalists, I do it with those who have those leaderships. The next two decades will be the really important turnaround: we will no longer just buy the term, we will have to buy from women leaders. Many will be feminists.
Make a review of the women in charge in this country: mayors, autonomous presidents, councilors, ministers … Only a small number are feminists
Q. Doesn’t that happen now?
R. Now here near. Make a review of women in charge in this country: mayors, autonomous presidents, councilors, ministers … Only a small number are feminists. Does 30 years that we began to say that half of the positions of the institutions are ours. Then we ask the boards of directors and the private sphere. We have reached the formal distribution, but not the actual distribution of power. Most of what we have achieved so far is not feminism, it is democracy. That they pay us the same salary for the same job and the same curriculum is democracy. That they do not murder us and that they guarantee us equality is not feminism, it is security.
P. We are in the week of 25 – N , day for the elimination of sexist violence. In Spain 1 have been murdered. 118 women from 2004 for their partners or ex-partners. What are the main changes to combat sexist murders?
R. The State Pact against Gender Violence must be developed. As Minister of Equality I developed an important part with two royal decrees and then we have not seen more development. Has more than 267 measures for which very important bills to modify laws had already been made. With the pact alone we will not end a situation like this, but without the pact we will not move forward. The extreme right has placed denialism and has deactivated [las denuncias de] many women. Much more should have been deployed. It is an agreement that the two great parties have signed, the PP was there, so there is no problem to develop it because they have already said that they are going to do it.
P. What is the most important thing to educate the youngest in feminism?
R. Just ago 10 years my students told me that feminism had already been achieved. And I would answer: “You are wrong.” Now they have taken a turn and they see that if there is not enough influence in the Congress of Deputies for the laws to respond to our problems, it is because we have not started the task yet. This is the twist. Our work has not been in vain. They have picked up the baton to advance our rights and design the world after us. It’s fantastic, I thought it wasn’t going to happen. Suddenly, feminist is an adjective that gives prestige and credit to any woman. There are even men who call themselves feminists.
P. And can they be?
R. What they must be is deeply democratic. But I highly doubt that they have the ability to strategize for our personal interests, considering that we get pregnant and that we care. It’s like asking a bank owner to understand what his union-affiliated workers do.
P. On 2018 this newspaper asked when a woman president in Spain. You replied: “It will have to arrive.” See it closer?
R. Men in veteran democracies are instinctively very well organized. Feminists have said it many times: women continually rotate, they never consolidate. But they have a sixth sense to consolidate leaderships because they are historically used to the fact that where they consolidate one of them, the others go behind. We don’t have those strategies yet, we haven’t had time.
P.
What does it take for that?
R. Lack of time, make mistakes, get up. Feminism does not function at this formal point differently from all movements since the French Revolution. First, quantity, then we will see who the feminists are, then women will see how they identify with those leaderships. It is advancing. We will end up having a world in which one day it will be normal for the movement of the entire political system to be one of great strategies for women to take power and for men to be secondary. Whether it goes faster or slower will depend on the ability of women to trust a feminist experience, to seek a world that echoes what happens to them: they get pregnant, they can rape them, they suffer tyrannical beauty standards. , they take care of their children because it seems that they are only theirs …
P. Is it a good sign that there are mediocre women in these positions?
R. A historical feminist in this country said that until the Council of Ministers feel as many fools as fools have sat throughout history, equality will not have come. They demand much more from women in all fields, it is not an opinion, it is studied.
P. How concerned is the discussion within feminism about the change of registered sex, gender self-determination and the trans law ?
R. I am concerned that it endangers all the legal development that we have made in this country within the rule of law with the laws of gender equality. Spain has deployed since 2004 a very important legislation on legal categories which has been beneficial to women. I understand that there are people anywhere in the world who have difficulties with their sexual identity. It is a debate that has been blurred and manipulated. There is nothing in a rule of law that does not have requirements because everything is interconnected. Legal feminists fight a lot so that rape in marriage is recognized, for example, that was putting sex into aseptic categories. It cost us our lives, it is a heritage of Spanish democracy that must be taken care of because it affects half of the population. And there you have to put the rights of those who have problems with their identity.
P. Does the current text of the trans law guarantee that?
R. I chair the Equality Commission. The text [de la ley, en tramitación] has not yet arrived. The public debate began because gender self-determination was demanded and that does not exist in our country or in any other. There is no right in which you determine yourself alone. There is respect for a person who for reasons of his own personal evolution has to make a change in his life to be well. It’s not that I understand it, it’s that I’ve fought for it. The first public office with the rank of minister to take to the streets c with the rainbow flags and trans it was me with Pedro Zerolo. I am the same, I have not changed anything. It’s about harmonizing all that.
P. Would you have liked to keep the Ministry of Equality?
R. No. And I told the president, this cannot be an objection so that there is no government and we have to go to other elections. It was another bogus debate. I tend to be quite a prudent person, I don’t like these things very much and sometimes I don’t clarify them forcefully. I don’t like how they settle with so many flourishes, so much tweet and so much nonsense. I am very austere in politics, I like what is important. I’ve been a feminist for as long as I can remember. I wrote my first articles with 14 years. My father had to send his ID. I do not need a position to carry out my work as a feminist.
“The abolition of prostitution will be a great international flag, as happened with same-sex marriages”
Question. The PSOE is abolitionist, it does not consider prostitution a profession. But what are the most important measures to abolish prostitution?
Answer. . Because if they don’t consume it, it is impossible for it to exist. It is unintelligible that in free societies like ours, instead of diminishing prostitution, we go in the opposite direction. Something is wrong. If now we say that Transition beginnings with a repressed society, this would happen, 40 years later should not happen. Sex life should be lived normally. That has not happened, there is more prostitution, there is more consumption. We are the first country in Europe in prostitution. And this data forces us to focus on men. And fining and penalizing the consumption of prostitution is working, for example, in France.
P. Why didn’t you enact a law in 2018, when you were number two of the Government and did you have a very detailed draft that you could have put forward?
R. There was an attempt, even a vote in Congress where we socialists were left very alone. There are parties that have a debate within them with that. Now I think that it is opening the way, it has been the PSOE who has put the debate on the table. I’m happy because I’ve been talking about this for more than 20 years and what I found was a wall.
P. In the proposal on the punishment of the client they are still alone.
R. We will continue to advance that debate. In politics, ethics in some issues is a long and complex path, but you have to walk it because it is what gives you political identity and democratic depth. There are already autonomous communities, some of the PP, with plans to get women out of prostitution. We must fight against international organized crime, we are a destination and a place of trafficking. Spain has twice as many brothels as Germany, which has twice as many inhabitants. When we speak of prostitution we are recognizing a right of men to buy us. And for the first time I have seen that where there was a huge field of regulationists they have started to say: ‘Not all’. And where the right wing said ‘we don’t want to get involved’, they say ‘we’ll see’. And that has made him dance the PSOE, I have made him dance when I was Secretary of Equality. The PSOE is abolitionist by obligation of our internal rules. I am convinced of one thing that I was talking about with President Zapatero having dinner the other day: With the country that addresses this, it will happen like when we flag or same-sex marriages, it will take on a large international flag. And Spain has to do it because it has a great prostitution problem.