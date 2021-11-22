carmen-calvo:-“what-has-been-achieved-by-women-so-far-is-democracy,-not-feminism”

Carmen Calvo last Saturday in the center of Madrid. INMA FLORES (EL PAIS) The policy Carmen Calvo (Cabra, Córdoba, 64 years) is an exception in many respects. Jurist and university professor, the current president of the Equality Commission of the Congress of Deputies entered politics from the feminist movement as Minister of Culture in Andalusia in 1996, when feminist politics were rare was . She has been minister with José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and vice president of the last two governments of Pedro Sánchez. He left the first line in July of this year, after the last reshuffle of the Executive. “I do not need a position to carry out my work as a feminist,” she says about her current position, the place from which she reflects on what is missing to achieve authentic power for women, for whom she predicts great changes in the next two decades. During a conversation of just over an hour last Saturday in Madrid, Calvo claimed his career for equality since her adolescence, “when a feminist was considered a very serious insult.” It also addresses the debate on gender self-determination and the negotiation of the trans law , a matter to which some people attribute her departure from the Government, of whose reasons she did not speaks. After the interview, he will spend the rest of the day with his two grandchildren. Question. What have you learned about how power treats women? Answer. You still haven’t considered the firepower we have, it’s what’s waking up now. Things will have to change because, either everything happens with a balance on what our problems, needs and expectations are, or democracy will have serious organizational problems. P. Is there misogyny in the policy of

R. Very much. We are more observed than listened to. And it is very difficult for a woman to be given credit for something until a man says it minutes later. That authority costs work. They don’t listen to us with due respect, but that is changing as well. It took a lot, there were many of us, although that does not guarantee that they are all feminists. It’s called womanism . Now we are in the next transit, that many of those that are are truly representative of the expectations and problems of women. It’s easy for the system to buy feminism. But who is going to captaining that? Women with a lot of feminist profile? Now I have my doubts, but in the future it will go through an ancient logic: if I speak with the unions, I speak with unionists; If I talk to environmentalists, I do it with those who have those leaderships. The next two decades will be the really important turnaround: we will no longer just buy the term, we will have to buy from women leaders. Many will be feminists.

R. Now here near. Make a review of women in charge in this country: mayors, autonomous presidents, councilors, ministers … Only a small number are feminists. Does 30 years that we began to say that half of the positions of the institutions are ours. Then we ask the boards of directors and the private sphere. We have reached the formal distribution, but not the actual distribution of power. Most of what we have achieved so far is not feminism, it is democracy. That they pay us the same salary for the same job and the same curriculum is democracy. That they do not murder us and that they guarantee us equality is not feminism, it is security.

P. We are in the week of 25 – N , day for the elimination of sexist violence. In Spain 1 have been murdered. 118 women from 2004 for their partners or ex-partners. What are the main changes to combat sexist murders?

R. The State Pact against Gender Violence must be developed. As Minister of Equality I developed an important part with two royal decrees and then we have not seen more development. Has more than 267 measures for which very important bills to modify laws had already been made. With the pact alone we will not end a situation like this, but without the pact we will not move forward. The extreme right has placed denialism and has deactivated [las denuncias de] many women. Much more should have been deployed. It is an agreement that the two great parties have signed, the PP was there, so there is no problem to develop it because they have already said that they are going to do it.

P. What is the most important thing to educate the youngest in feminism?

R. Just ago 10 years my students told me that feminism had already been achieved. And I would answer: “You are wrong.” Now they have taken a turn and they see that if there is not enough influence in the Congress of Deputies for the laws to respond to our problems, it is because we have not started the task yet. This is the twist. Our work has not been in vain. They have picked up the baton to advance our rights and design the world after us. It’s fantastic, I thought it wasn’t going to happen. Suddenly, feminist is an adjective that gives prestige and credit to any woman. There are even men who call themselves feminists.

Carmen Calvo, during a moment of the interview last Saturday at the Gran Versalles hotel in Madrid INMA FLORES (EL PAIS)

R. What they must be is deeply democratic. But I highly doubt that they have the ability to strategize for our personal interests, considering that we get pregnant and that we care. It’s like asking a bank owner to understand what his union-affiliated workers do.

P. On 2018 this newspaper asked when a woman president in Spain. You replied: “It will have to arrive.” See it closer?

R. Men in veteran democracies are instinctively very well organized. Feminists have said it many times: women continually rotate, they never consolidate. But they have a sixth sense to consolidate leaderships because they are historically used to the fact that where they consolidate one of them, the others go behind. We don’t have those strategies yet, we haven’t had time.

