Carmen Laffón dies: the emotion of landscapes

“The light spills over this landscape of land, sea, sand, river, marshes, of infinite spaces to which I look a thousand times trying to transfer the emotion and intensity of its content to the canvas,” wrote Carmen Laffón in his entrance speech for the Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando the year 2000 – Vision of a landscape -, to which Gustavo Torner answered. The Sevillian artist died early Sunday morning at her home in Sanlúcar de Barrameda in Cádiz.

Sometimes, in the moments before the session, I heard another of her dear friends at the Academy, Francisco Calvo Serraller, when Carmen, delicate and shy as she was, argued that she was not good at writing, that we should excuse her from participating in something, citing her little skill with words. In the end, he agreed: his generosity and loyal friendship won the battle. And he also wrote luminous words like his paintings, texts a bit landscapes of Sanlúcar, of his Guadalquivir.

The Guadalquivir is the river of the city where Laffón was born in the bosom of a family liberal. Her parents have met at the Student Residence and decide that the girl will not go to school: she will be educated at home. This option, rare in 1934, gives you the opportunity to start painting very soon with Manuel González Santos, a friend of the family, for whose indication he enters the School of Fine Arts of Seville with 15 years. Shortly after, she moved to Madrid, where she finished her studies and returned from her end of studies trip to Paris impressed by Marc Chagall. After Paris, the scholarship will arrive in Rome and, when he returns to the summer family home in Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Laffón’s eyes will run after those landscapes that have belonged to him, nostalgia that speaks, like the studio he rebuilds after the sale of the family home, of the eternal landscapes that hypnotize his paintings. They speak to him of a sustained course that seeks the eye – the lime, the vintage baskets -, the materiality that his bas-reliefs reiterate and that are combined with the subtlety that Laffón gives and doses like few others.

Carmen Laffón, in her exhibition at the Madrid Mint Museum , on 2000. Gorka Lejarcegi

Then things will happen quickly. She will meet Juana Mordó and her career will take off, first in Biosca and then in Mordó’s own gallery. In it he coexists with some of the most recognized names of that time —Millares, Saura, Lucio Muñoz, Sempere, Palazuelo, Gustavo Torner, Antonio López… -. In any case, it is in Seville where he performs one of the most important tasks for Laffón: together with Teresa Duclós and Pepe Soto, he believes in 1967 El Taller School and in 1975 he joined the Natural Drawing Chair of the School of Fine Arts of Seville. That is why it does not seem an exaggeration to say that artistic Seville would have been very different without the discreet, generous and tenacious presence of Carmen Laffón.

And each time the landscapes in the background, to be able to feel them again when you move away from nearby places for a while. He paints — and sculpts — what he loves to stop it in time, and therefore on the retina, familiarities that he shares with our eyes in a ceremony of generosity. Although it is more than evocation and beauty: it is the metaphor of things that are never as real as they are dreamed of.

Queen Sofía with the artist Carmen Laffón and the Minister of Education and Culture, Pilar del Castillo, at the EL PAÍS pavilion , in ARCO with the sculpture ‘Improvised table, by Laffón, in 2000. uly martín

In fact, his numerous distinctions (National Prize for Plastic Arts or the Gold Medal of Merit for Fine Arts, among others), samples in the main museums (the very recent ones in Seville with the large-format works in Cajasol, Bellas Artes and the CAAC or those of the Botanical and the Leandro Navarro gallery in Madrid); the reasoned catalog, by the hand of Juan Bosco Díaz-Urmeneta – who also died this year -, where more than 1 gather. 300 parts; They also speak of that Carmen Laffón, a tireless worker, for whom painting was as necessary as air. Thus, when his health broke for a brief moment and it was difficult for him to paint standing up, he devoted himself, until he was able to return to the large canvases, to some precious sculptures of the salt flats, small in size, fragile and powerful, that we fascinated everyone.

That passion for tireless work permeated Carmen’s imagination and I would like to possess Rilke’s talent, when in the Letters about Cézanne describes the passion for the painter’s work as an essential part of his painting. After all, in both the gaze itself invoked the need for painting. “Dreaming, because when the river ends and the open sea begins, the imagination flies or, rather, it sails to unknown countries of legends and adventures, of hopes and uncertainties arousing in me when I contemplate feelings and thoughts beyond time.” He wrote in the aforementioned entrance speech in San Fernando. There, in those landscapes, Carmen’s gaze will live forever.