carmen-mola-is-not-cool-at-all

The trio of writers and screenwriters Jorge Díaz (c), Antonio Mercero (d) and Agustín Martínez (i), the winners of the Planeta Prize who hid behind the pseudonym Carmen Mola. Quique Garcia (EFE )

I have followed, like all of us who belong to Hispanoamérica, the shameful spectacle of the Premio Planeta 2021. This Carmen Mola, a university professor, mother of three children, author of the most successful crime novels published by the publisher’s competition, turned out to be not one man but three. Namely: Antonio Mercero, Jorge Díaz and Agustín Martínez. They, that is, Carmen Mola, that is, they, will receive one million euros. One million euros!

To begin with, the terms of the contest indicated that “writers in Spanish whatever their nationality”. They do not speak of teams, they refer to individuals. Isn’t the award then violating conditions that leave no room for interpretation?

But industries only understand numbers. There will be no shortage of people who will say that it does not matter if the terms of the call are being breached, because they extracted a big shot from the competition. End of story. Also, the antics of hiding behind a woman’s name gives the issue more visibility, which is a unique opportunity for marketers.

For those who do not know, the prizes are advances, advances on the calculation of what the publisher expects to receive in return. And well, this seems understandable, since after all they are companies, they do business with the sale of books, they do not have the checkbook to give away a million euros without more.

But what happens if the vision of minimizing the risk of giving a prize is imposed on which the person who gives it may not receive the equivalent or obtain profits that far cover the sum delivered to the winning work? It seems that the watchword is not to be willing to lose. For this reason, together with the announcement of the winners, a great show is usually mounted. So more noise and with the noise more sales. Let the cash register ring. Cash-in.

I can’t stop thinking about the more than 650 authors who believed they were competing in a frank fight. Of those who were faced with a blank screen, of those who began by blurring ideas on paper, of the early mornings, of the awake nights changing a verb here and a phrase there.

In the end, the jury read a dozen manuscripts (it is said). No one knows, nor will ever know, if a diamond was buried forever on account of the whim of a pre-reader. If there were pre-readers, in the cases of some awards there are not.

I imagine that the texts that were never read by anyone, neither on this nor on other occasions, they must be burning in an immense bonfire while The Prisoners sing “the dance of those who are left over” in an endless loop . Alas, how soulless adult life is often.

Back to this award, a lot is wrong. Apart from what has already been mentioned, it is wrong that one of the winners said that “he had to pretend to be a woman to be awarded.” As if we live in a world where women are rewarded all the time. As if, in addition, we are rewarded for being women, not for being good at what we do. Or as if we live in a world where men are not and have been the predominant winners throughout history. It is rogue cynicism. “The news is not that it is men who win but that they cheated,” wrote Nuria Labari for this newspaper.

What else we all want to popularize reading. What is read, what is read everywhere and books are bought, go out on the streets, go through bookstores and libraries, and take us as far as we want to go. In a figurative, not literal sense.

To sell books you cannot be willing to do everything, you cannot give in to the mantra to grow at any cost or, this one too, will end up becoming another nest of gangsters. “ What if the arms or books market, what difference does it make? The market is the market is the market ”, a disbeliever would say. Anyway, Carmen Mola is not cool, as her mockery of feminism or literary awards is not cool.

Subscribe here to the newsletter of EL PAÍS América and receive all the information keys of the region’s current affairs