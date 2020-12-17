Carmen Muoz replaces Arturo Gonzalo as new Managing Director of People and Organizations of Repsol

Repsol approved a new organizational structure to develop the strategic plan recently presented by the company. The new organization responds to the objectives of transformation and acceleration of the energy transition, and is oriented towards the major business and corporate challenges that it will have to meet in the years to come.

According to Repsol CEO Josu Jon Imaz, “the new management structure gives the company greater agility in its transformation, increases its ability to put the customer at the center of its activity, promotes digital development and facilitates ambition to be a leader in decarbonization ”.

Speaking of the field of human resources, the main change is that Arturo Gonzalo, who was Managing Director of People and Organizations of Repsol for three years, becomes Managing Director of Communication, Institutional Relations and Presidency. Her position will now be held by Carmen Muoz, who acted as director responsible for the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) activity. Gonzalo will also be responsible for the Audit, Control and Risks area.

Arturo Gonzalo replaces Begoa Elices, until now Director General of Communication, Institutional Relations and Presidency. The Repsol Board of Directors, in the words of its Chairman, Antonio Brufau, thanked Begoa Elices for their brilliant and fruitful work, which will continue to be part of the Board of Directors of the Repsol Foundation.

The new organization chart

In addition, in the new organization, Luis Cabra will be Managing Director of Energy Transition, Sustainability and Technology; Deputy CEO (Managing Director).

Juan Abascal, until now responsible for M&A (Mergers and Acquisitions), joins the Executive Committee, which will lead the Industrial Transformation and Circular Economy division, in which Repsol will maintain its leadership thanks to the quality of its assets and its human team, and will have a key position in the development of advanced biofuels, renewable hydrogen, synthetic fuels and the decarbonization of industrial processes.

Managing Director Mara Victoria Zingoni will be responsible for the Customers and Renewables areas, two of the company’s main growth vectors.

With the new appointments, the executive committee of Repsol, headed by the managing director, Josu Jon Imaz, will be composed of the following people:

– Josu Jon Imaz, President and CEO (CEO)

– Luis Cabra, Director General of Energy Transition, Sustainability and Technology; The deputy CEO

– Antonio Lorenzo, Chief Economic and Financial Officer (CFO)

– Mara Victoria Zingoni, General Manager of Customers and Low Carbon Production

– Toms Garca, general manager of exploration and production

– Arturo Gonzalo, Director General of Communication, Institutional Relations and the Presidency

– Miguel Klingenberg, Managing Director of Legal Affairs

– Juan Abascal, Executive Director of Industrial Transformation and Circular Economy

– Carmen Muoz, Director of People and Organizations

– Valero Marn, Managing Director of Digitization and Global Services

