Carolina Darias announces that everyone over 80 is already immune

Update: Saturday June 19, 2021 9:04 PM

Published: 06.19.2021 9:03 PM

Carolina Darias, Minister of Health, announced that “100% of people over 80 are already immune”. He did so on his Twitter profile, where he celebrated that we are “the first in Europe to achieve this, thanks to the strength of the national healthcare system and the efforts of our healthcare professionals”.

Thus, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health defended that the “vaccination strategy” against the coronavirus is its “roadmap to normality”

In fact, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Saturday that ESO and Baccalaureate students will be able to be vaccinated two weeks before the start of the course if this is authorized by the European Medicines Agency. “If the authorizations provided by the European Medicines Agency are met, we could start the vaccination of ESO and Baccalaureate students two weeks before the start of the academic year,” he said during a tribute to the educational community for its efforts during the pandemic. .

Meanwhile, the vaccination against the coronavirus in our country continues to progress at a steady pace. About 30% of the population is already immune and almost 50% have a first dose (over 22.5 million people). In addition, just two weeks after starting CCAA with the 40-49 age group, 44% already have at least one dose.

And in the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla those between 35 and 39 years old can already make an appointment to be vaccinated, while in Andalusia only those who are 39 years old can do so from Tuesday. and in Castile-La Mancha they will start calling the entire 30-39 age group from Monday.