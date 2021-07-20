Carolina Darias excludes going back on the masks and recalls that “they are always compulsory”

Posted: Tuesday July 20 2021 20:30

With the incidence of the coronavirus reaching 622 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, voices are already being raised to call for tighter restrictions. This is the case of the Basque lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, who asked Pedro Sánchez on Tuesday to make the mask obligatory in the open air again, less than a month after it ceased to be so.

However, the government excludes backing off on this issue: the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, expressed it during a press conference during which she insisted on the fact that “the masks are always obligatory in our country”.

“It is only in very specific and very specific cases that they cease to be so”, recalled Darias, who specified that the mask ceases to be obligatory “only abroad, when the distance of one and a half meters can be maintained ”.

When asked if the government was considering withdrawing the decree that changed mask regulations and which Congress must now approve, Darias denied the possibility and argued that the executive had taken “extremely cautious measures and extremely progressive “in this regard. . “It is not a question of standards, it is a question of compliance with the standard,” said the head of Health, who assured that the majority of regional advisers agree that “it is not is not a standard problem “.

“The standard is clear, the standard says that masks are still mandatory and that it is only in certain events and cases, outdoors and with a distance of 1.5 meters, that they are no longer mandatory”, a he reiterated. “The general rule is that masks are always compulsory,” he insisted.

“It was a very cautious measure”, defended Darias, who recalled that in addition, “it is a measure which comes from the Alert Report, which is an organ which is part of the Interterritorial Council”. Thus, he guaranteed that he would defend the validation of the royal decree which made its use outdoors more flexible.

On the other hand, to questions from the press to know if the executive has precipitated the de-escalation, the minister defended that “the easing measures which were adopted were also shared by the autonomous communities”. “The way is to adopt the measures which we know are effective”, he added, to which he added: “We take the Council [Interterritorial] certain declarations of coordinated actions which, however, were not the subject of a consensus and it was necessary, for the sake of consensus, to seek other measures ”.