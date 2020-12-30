Carolina Darias, one of the names with more weight to replace Illa at the head of health

Updated: Wednesday, December 30, 2020 2:06 PM

Published on: 12/30/2020 13:36

Carolina Darias could replace Salvador Illa at the head of the Ministry of Health. “The president of the government is considering a few names, but there is one who is favorite: Minister Carolina Darias, current Minister of Territorial Policy,” García Ferreras told Al Rojo Vivo.

Darias worked alongside Minister Illa in interterritorial councils with the autonomous communities. “At the moment it is the favorite, one of the names that is being considered, but the decision has not been made definitively. It is one of the names which currently weighs the most,” added Ferreras Live, who believes he is the person who most of the ballots need to be in front of Health.

Iceta could enter Sánchez’s government

Thus, “the next few hours will be decisive for the decision of President Sánchez”, declares García Ferreras, who adds that according to what we are told at LaSexta of Catalonia, “Illa plans to leave her post soon, she will not give up her position. compatible for a long time “.

But what will the future of Miquel Iceta be? “He is in contact this morning with the PSC executive, he explains to them the reason for his decision to step down. Iceta is also considered a name to enter the cabinet of Pedro Sánchez. They tell us not to exclude his incorporation into the Executive, ”said García Ferreras.