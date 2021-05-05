Carolina Darias says vaccination “goes like a gunshot”: “We continue to take important steps”

Updated: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 8:18 PM

Published on: 05.05.2021 20:17

Spain is going “like a shot” in the vaccination against the coronavirus. In these terms, expressed the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, who confirmed that the objectives set by the government have been achieved and that we are on the way to vaccinate 70% of the population by the end of the year. ‘summer. . “We are going at a good pace, we can say that we are going like a shot. We are among the four countries of the European Union with the most doses administered in the last seven days,” he stressed.

This success is due to the fact that we receive many vaccines, and also because we have a strong and coordinated national health system, believes the monista. And it is that if this Monday the country received more than 1.7 million Pfizer vaccines, this Thursday it will have 310,000 additional doses of Moderna which will be distributed to the autonomous communities in the coming days.

With these doses arriving in the country, Darias explained, last week 2.5 million vaccines were inoculated. Specifically, the number of people receiving a dose increased by 1.4 million and by 1.2 million with the full regimen. “We continue to take milestones, we continue to achieve goals,” defended the health manager.

In fact, as of Monday, there were over five million people with the full guideline. The good pace, believes the Socialist, will allow us to continue to “advance in the objectives set by Pedro Sánchez to reach 70% of the vaccinated by the end of August”.

The success of this process lies, according to the minister, in a national health system which “shows once again its strength by the coordination carried out by the autonomous communities with the central government and by all the health professionals who make a significant effort . “Also, because of the advance buying strategy led by Europe.