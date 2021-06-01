Carom seeds are a good medicine – Whidbey Daily News

Celery (carom seeds) is known to most people as a spice, but in a real sense, celery is no less than a medicine. Celery is digestible, pungent, tasty (desire enhancer), hot, bitter, removes sperm defects, semen (enhancing metal), beneficial for the heart, expectorant, antipyretic, anti-inflammatory, diuretic (urinary) painkiller (Destructive) of insects), dwarf (omlati), intestinal, abdominal diseases, joint pain, plague (spleen), spleen diseases

Celery (carom seeds) is known to most people as a spice, but in a real sense, celery is no less than a medicine. Celery is a digestive, pungent, delicious (desire enhancer), hot, bitter, removes sperm defects, semen (enhancing metal), beneficial for the heart, expectorant, antipyretic, anti-inflammatory, diuretic (urine) which is a medicine of hot nature, Destroys are pillars (arsha), spleen (spleen), joint pain, worm destroyer, dwarf (om lati), intestinal, stomach diseases.

Digestive therapy

If your stomach is bad, then chew celery and eat it and then drink a cup of hot water, the stomach will be fine.

If you have stomach worms, then eat celery with black salt.

If you have liver problems, then taking 3 grams of carom lentils and half a gram of salt after a meal will be of great benefit.

If there is any disturbance in the digestive system, take celery with buttermilk, you will get relief.

If you are bothered by the problem of gas in the stomach, then mix jaggery in 1-2 grams of celery and eat it, you will get immediate relief after making the tablets.

If there is gas in the stomach, take turmeric, corm and a pinch of black salt, it also gives relief very quickly.

If you have a problem with acidity, fry some celery and cumin together. Then boil it in water and strain it. Drinking this filtered water mixed with sugar will give you relief from acidity.

Use this item regularly if you want to control sugar

Da Lachi spice is very beneficial for health. It is most effective in controlling diabetes as it also controls blood sugar in the body. Research suggests that cinnamon, the body

Reduces inflammation and regulates insulin levels. Drink it mixed with a pinch of cinnamon powder in food, tea or hot water.

Acidity Carom Seed Celery Digestive Acidity Inflammation of the digestive tract