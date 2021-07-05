LETTER SIZE

Companies and their fight against COVID-19: Carrefour has already vaccinated more than 300 employees

The vaccination process was carried out under the supervision of SAS by health staff from QuirnPrevencin, who administered the Janssen single-dose vaccine to collaborators in Malaga and Seville.

July 05, 2021



Carrefour has already vaccinated more than 300 employees, being the first distribution company to offer it to its staff to speed up the vaccination process. The company is thus cooperating with the health authorities in the fight against Covid after a collaboration agreement concluded by the Junta de Andaluca, through the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) and the Confederacin de Empresarios de Andaluca (CEA).

Carrefour considers it a social responsibility to collaborate in the eradication of the pandemic and, in the same way that it carries out its essential sector activity during the last year, it is once again making its spaces available to the health authorities. to speed up vaccination tasks.

This decision comes a few weeks after Carrefour became the first company in the sector to set up a shopping center in Spain for this purpose in Asturias.

Carrefour, a benchmark in secure shopping during the pandemic

Carrefour continued to operate as a critical sector during the pandemic, being the only retailer that kept its centers and e-commerce open at all times to ensure supplies to Spanish households. This collaboration with the health authorities reinforces its commitment to serving society while continuing to work with its employees to continue to offer customers secure spaces to make their purchases.

The company was the first in the sector to have AENOR certification for the protocols it applies against Covid and has the largest plan of health and safety measures for its teams and customers in Spain.

