Casado and Ayuso react to Iglesias’ announcement: “Communism or freedom”

Updated: Monday, March 15, 2021 2:28 PM

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, believes that Spain “owes him a debt” for having removed Pablo Iglesias from the government: “Spain owes me one: we have expelled Pablo Iglesias from La Moncloa.”

“He is a person linked to the separatists, to the ETA environment, he has always acted against the Community of Madrid … He has encouraged and firmly believes in the expropriation, the squat, the intervention of the company or the excessive attacks on Zendal, promoting strikes and torching the streets of Madrid as we have seen in recent weeks, ”Ayuso said at a press conference after meeting with the Community’s civil protection plan.

The popular president, Pablo Casado, has already reacted to Pablo Iglesias’ jump from the second vice-presidency in the Madrid Assembly. “Communism or freedom,” he posted on his Twitter account.

The popular change the slogan for the campaign, that of “socialism or freedom” comes to “communism or freedom”, in reference to the previous militancy of Iglesias.

The mayor of Madrid and national spokesperson for the conservatives, José Luis Martínez Almeida, has assumed that the candidacy of Iglesias will not reach the government of Puerta del Sol and evokes the political future of the still vice-president: “Iglesias 2023, candidate for Galapagar City Council “.

The Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid also spoke about the announcement of Pablo Iglesias. He believes it is a “desperate move by United We Can due to what appears to be his demise from the Madrid political council”. “It will be an incentive. It will excite the right-wing voter even more” to vote on May 4, “he said.

Enrique Ruiz Escudero also recalls the “radical trajectory” of Iglesias which he insists on qualifying as “ultra-left”. “Applicants should be called by name,” he said in an interview with Al Rojo Vivo.