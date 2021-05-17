Casado believes that Sánchez’s legislature is at a “dead end”

Updated: Monday May 17, 2021 12:52 PM

Published on: 05/17/2021 12:51 PM

The PP continues to deepen its discourse of a cycle change in Spain after the results of the regional elections in Madrid. Its leader Pablo Casado believes that the legislator has entered “a dead end” and assures that the president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, has “cracks” in his executive, with his party and with his partners. The PP suggests, but does not demand, an electoral advance.

The popular leader compares the government to a plane that is going to crash: “It can no longer reach its destination and must land at the nearest airport and not endanger the crew,” he said stated in an interview with El Confidencial. released today.

The same message that PP spokesman in Congress Cuca Gamarra reiterated on TVE, who said the government has “more weakness” every day, both in parliament and when it comes to citizenship, and “The sooner Casado arrives in Moncloa it will be better for Spain.” The popular suggests that after the Madrid elections, the government should bring forward the general elections, scheduled for November 2023.

The PP’s national spokesperson, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, said on ABC that this is what interests the Spaniards, while specifying that the PP does not advocate its occurrence. Those of Casado allude to the “shock wave” of the Madrid elections, due to the polls which place the PP as the first force and which foresee a possible government, adding, yes, Vox.

Despite the fact that Vox would be essential, according to all the polls published, the PP does not specify whether it would accept the nomination with those of Santiago Abascal. Casado recalls that in 2019, and taking risks, they only formed coalitions with Ciudadanos, while Gamarra indicated that anticipating this scenario before the opening of the polls “is neither responsible nor positive”.

Both stress that there are only two alternatives, PSOE or PP. The PP is not closed to the integration of citizens, a decision left to the oranges. Casado considers that the PP can “attract the voter of the Citizens and Vox and many PSOE for the base”, going down towards “the here and now” the “battle of ideas”.

From the government, the minister’s spokeswoman, María Jesús Montero, accepted these statements. Montero insists “two years to come” and sends a direct message to the popular: “Anyone who thinks this time will be shorter, sit down.” As for the popular’s remarks about a bad relationship between government partners, Montero joked that he liked more churches “without a ponytail” and, in a more serious tone, defended that he had good relations. relations with the third vice-president (Yolanda Díaz) and also with Iglesias. “It is not a problem of personal relations, but it is good that political groups like UP are reinventing themselves”, he admitted.

In the same vein, Minister Ábalos focused on the work of the executive which, according to him, “does not stop”. Paraphrasing the PP, the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda asked the PP to decide if it continues to be “a brake on the recovery, if it remains in an impasse”. Ábalos believes Casado “will continue to be enchanted with his own navel, drinking in the winds of the far right”.