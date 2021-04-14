Casado offers Sanchez to be vaccinated “together” to set an example and then clarifies: “When it affects us”

Today, in the Congress of Deputies, was a fierce debate, especially between the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition. But Pablo Casado’s intervention ended with a hand extended to Sánchez.

After complaining that the government rejected the PP’s proposals, that the presentation of the stimulus plan was an “act of propaganda”, criticizing the “lack of transparency of the executive” or calling the management of the pandemic and the terrible vaccination, the leader of the PP made a proposal to Pedro Sánchez: to be vaccinated together.

“We are going to get vaccinated together” to give “peace of mind, especially to the elderly,” Casado proposed. Something that clarifies later: “we’re going to get vaccinated and say it’s safe, when it affects us”. “We do not want to violate this unprecedented vaccination plan which does not exist,” he said, insisting that being vaccinated is safe and that the two could “set an example” for citizens.

A proposal to which the Prime Minister did not respond in his response to Congress.