Cases of the British strain in Madrid rise to nine after detecting three more

Publication: Saturday, January 2, 2021 11:54

The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid confirmed this Saturday that it has registered a total of nine positive cases of the new British variant of the coronavirus in the region to date, after confirming three new ones.

In addition, at least 30 other possible cases of this new variant of the virus are under study, according to health authorities in Madrid.

The first six cases correspond to patients who traveled to Madrid from the United Kingdom or to people with an epidemiological link with them. We are currently investigating whether the last three cases detected have a direct epidemiological link with the UK.

