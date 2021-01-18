Castilla-La Mancha advances curfew to 10 p.m. and closes hotel and non-essential shops

Updated: Monday, January 18, 2021 2:10 PM

The Governing Council of Castilla-La Mancha agreed on Monday to advance the curfew to 10 p.m. (before, to 11 p.m.) and to close all the municipalities in the perimeter. A tightening of restrictions that aims to end the increase in coronavirus infections suffered in recent days.

To these measures – which come into force at 00:00 this evening – are added others which directly target the hotel sector. According to the regional government, they will have to close all non-essential establishments: retirement homes, bars and restaurants (inside and outside). However, these companies can opt for home delivery, but only until 10 p.m.

Likewise, the activity of other sectors is also suspended. In this way, gaming and betting rooms, gymnasiums and sports centers are closed. Only basic necessities will be sold in markets, such as shopping centers (the rest of the stores will have to close).

However, visits to residences, shelters and social health centers are also canceled, while the public to cinemas and theaters, during these ten days, will be prohibited from entering.

The president of autonomy, Emiliano García-Page, informed in a press conference of these changes that, he assures, communicates with regret: “We have no choice, there is no alternative, we have no other option, “he said.

García-Page stressed that these measures will be applied, in principle, for a period of ten days. According to the president, the hope lies in the fact that they will soon give results, especially after the experience of the areas in which it has already been applied: the executive ensures that in the integrated management of Manzanares care, by example, its approval has translated into a decrease in cases.