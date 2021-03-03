Castilla-La Mancha begs Madrid not to open on Easter, CCAA calls for consensus on closure

Publication: Wednesday March 3, 2021 1:58 PM

The government of Castile-La Mancha has pleaded with the Madrid executive not to open the community during Holy Week, in order to prevent the pandemic from spreading to neighboring communities.

Castile-La Mancha spokesperson Blanca Fernández assured him: “Please send a message to the Community of Madrid: we must make a last effort.” According to him, the perimeter is working and preventing people in higher cumulative incidence (AI) communities like Madrid from spreading the virus to others.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the 14-day AI in Madrid is 273.39 cases per 100,000 (still at extreme risk), while Castilla-La Mancha has an incidence of 102.02.

That of Castilla-La Mancha is the most explicit requirement that has been produced to avoid mobility between regions during the next holidays. The CCAA advocates the adoption of a consensual decision within the Interterritorial Health Council (where all are represented, in addition to the central government), thus trying to limit their perimeters at Easter.

Health is preparing a document for the Interritorial

The Ministry of Health is preparing a document for this holiday period which it hopes will be approved in the Interritorial, although it will not take it to today’s meeting, but to the one in two weeks. , just before the holidays.

But the communities are already preparing the ground, especially given the specific intentions of Madrid, which plans to keep its perimeters open – as has been the case so far – and to let its citizens go. Regional government sources at LaSexta assure that they are studying it.

Vice-President and spokesperson Ignacio Aguado has spoken explicitly on the matter, assuring that although “there are many weeks left before Easter”, in his opinion “at least the vaccinated people should be able to move freely on the whole national territory “.

Majority bets on closure with consensus

For his part, the president of Castilla y León, the popular Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, “begged” the central government to adopt a common position: “That the government directs and coordinates the position, the response of all the autonomous communities on the way we should act at Easter ”.

Another popular reference, the government of the Xunta led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo has defended the taking of “prudent and early measures”. “We must think in advance about the measures of Holy Week”, defended the adviser to Health, Julio García.

The message is similar to that launched by the head of the Cantabrian executive, Miguel Ángel Revilla, who defended the need for a common criterion to allow mobility: “If there is mobility, the disorder is over. hope that today we are all making the same decision For example, being all below AI 50, we could make a decision.