Castilla-La Mancha defends the curfew at 8:00 p.m.

Publication: Monday, January 18, 2021 11:55

The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, showed himself on Monday in favor of a modification of the state of alarm to extend the hours of the curfew and moved forward to institute it in his community at 10 p.m.

In an interview with Cope, Page assured that he would take more restrictive action at the Board of Governors in the face of rising infections in the region, including advancing nighttime restrictions, but without exceeding the alarm decree of the central executive.

“It is proven to be one of the most effective measures against the virus, as it regulates habits and controls mobility,” said the socialist.

In addition, Page insisted that changing the curfew should be done with a consensus among the Autonomous Communities. “I would like it to be a general agreement for all of Spain”, defended the chief executive of Castile-Manchego, who does not agree with the measure adopted by the government of Castilla y León, which brought said curfew forward to 8 p.m.

The Government refers to the Interritorial on Wednesday

The government will await the Interterritorial Health Council meeting on Wednesday to see if there is a consensus among the autonomous communities on relaxing the curfew. This is how they transfer it to LaSexta. If there is consensus – they say – it will be reviewed and a new decree will be taken.

The Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Service, Carolina Darias, in an interview this Monday with Onda Cero, also mentioned to the Interterritorial Health Council to deal with the rest of the territories this measure to advance the curfew to 8:00 p.m. as Castilla y León did, a decision that the central government appealed against considering it illegal.

It would be “a consensual decision”, not one-sided, said the minister, who insisted that the principle of legality and the rule of law “concern everyone. There is no doubt about it” although ‘she admitted that there is “a space for politics”.