Castilla-La Mancha postpones curfew to 00:00 and keeps the perimeter closed

Publication: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 2:28 PM

Castilla-La Mancha is delaying the curfew, which runs from 10 p.m. to midnight and until 7 a.m. starting this Wednesday March 3 and for ten days.

This was announced by Health Minister Jesús Fernández, who also said measures for bars and restaurants would be relaxed. They will have to close one hour before the curfew, that is to say at 11 p.m.

The Council’s intention, however, is to keep the region’s perimeter closed and predictably will do so at least until after Easter. The advisor justified it in that “it seems that the Ministry of Health wants to maintain these measures in the face of Holy Week”.

The government of Castilla-La Mancha will work in this same line, at least until April. “If we take a joint decision, it will be better for everyone,” he said.

In fact, he referred to the situation of “neighboring autonomous communities”, without citing any but clearly alluding to the Community of Madrid: “We are out of the extreme risk that neighboring communities are running”.

The Minister of Health of Castile-Manchego assured that when measures were taken at the national level, “everything went well” and considered that if the government’s bet is that the autonomous communities adhere to the closure of the perimeter in March and April, including Holy Week It seems to him a “very good measure”, because it “allows to reduce the mobility”, so that if the mobility is low, the incidence can be reduced.