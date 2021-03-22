Castilla y León debates the first censure motion in its history

Publication: Sunday March 21, 2021 11:55 PM

This Monday, the Cortes de Castilla y León live the first motion of censure in the history of the region, a disapproval of the government led by Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (PP) and Francisco Igea (Cs). A few hours after the debate, the unknown lies in the possible support that the socialist formation can obtain, doubts have increased after the departure of María Montero, lawyer for citizens.

Precisely from the orange formation, they see this motion of censure “deactivated”. The PSOE need at least four more votes to add to their 35 and Podemos 2. All eyes are on the meaning of the vote of the UPL lawyer, that of Por Ávila and Montero himself, in addition to possible changes of opinion in the Orange formation.

Alfonso Fernández Mañueco is clear. “It didn’t happen in Madrid, it didn’t happen in Murcia and it won’t happen in Castile and León,” he said on Saturday. Luis Tudanca, the PSOE candidate for the presidency, promised this Friday to fight “until the last minute” so that this motion of censure goes ahead.

Igea and David Castaño, spokespersons for the C parliamentary group, have reiterated their ‘no’ to the PSOE in recent hours, criticizing Tudanca looking for a backhanded MP in the orange squad to back his motion of no confidence. “What else does it take for Ciudadanos to react?” Asked Tudanca.

To prevent this censure motion from materializing, Fernández Mañueco held a meeting with the Por Ávila party, made up mainly of former officials and former PP activists, and thus bring the positions of consolidation closer to its majority.

Voting will be done by calling each proxy one by one. Courts and parliamentary groups have refused to invite the authorities and representatives of civil society and those present in Parliament will have at their disposal a voluntary detection test for COVID-19 in the morning.

The motion of the municipal council of Murcia, clearer

On the other hand, this Thursday starts the motion of censure in the City Council of Murcia, which will end, predictably, unlike the way the motion ended in the regional government. And it is that the votes in favor of the PSOE, Ciudadanos and Podemos (15 in total) exceed those of PP and Vox (14 in total).

Francisco Lucas, deputy general secretary of the PSOE of Murcia, defends the need for “regeneration and stability” against a “government of turnovers and corrupt people”.

The week will end with a full investiture in the Parliament of Catalonia in which we will have to wait to see if a candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat is proposed. Otherwise, a two-month negotiation period opens. Salvador Illa reaffirms himself as a candidate and Father Aragonés asks for speed.