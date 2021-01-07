Castilla y León extends perimeter closure in the community while closing bars and shops in Ávila, Segovia and Palencia

Publication: Thursday, January 7, 2021 6:17 PM

Castilla y León, which unsuccessfully asked the government for containment like that of March, has given way to a tightening of measures to fight against the increase in infections from this third wave of the pandemic. Thus, the regional government decided to indefinitely prolong the closure of the perimeter of the community.

This can be extended throughout the alarm state, as well as the 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. curfew, a measure that will remain in effect. The limitation is also extended to a maximum of six people at gatherings of friends and family.

In addition, the president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, announced the closure of the hotel industry, shopping centers and gymnasiums in the provinces of Ávila, Segovia and Palencia, due to the “strong increased infections “. This is where more cases accumulate per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. These measures will come into effect on Friday January 8 and will last for at least two weeks.

These measures respond, as explained by the regional president, to the “unanimous recommendation” of the experts, who expressed their “concern” at the “heavy occupation” of hospital beds and at the “accused speed” of the pandemic , therefore who asked that the basic criterion for taking measures be the incidence at 7 days and not at 14 days.

In this way, based on the government’s concern for the high occupancy rate in ICU, the measures set at the different levels will be adopted taking as a reference the last seven days and not the 14 as was done until present.